Engagement: Loranger-Levesque

Alison Loranger and Jordan Levesque announce their engagement.
The couple met in 1999 when they were teenagers. Twenty years later, they were reunited and fell in love.
Dr. Loranger is the daughter of Tom and Marilyn Loranger. Mr. Levesque is the son of Daniel Levesque and the late Kimberly Taylor.
The bride-to-be attended the University of New Hampshire before enrolling in The New England College of Optometry.
She is an optometrist at New Hampshire Eye Associates.
The groom-to-be trained at New Hampshire Technical Institute. He is a Master Electrician at BAE.
A fall of 2022 wedding is planned at Church Landing in Meredith.