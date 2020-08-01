Jennifer-Lynn Neumann and Vincent Raymond Morey, both of Keene, announce their engagement.
Miss Neumann is the daughter of Dr. Louis R. Neumann and Mrs. Pauline J. Neumann of Portland, Conn. Mr. Morey is the son of Dr. Douglas Duval and Mrs. Renee Duval of Concord, and Mr. Brian Morey and Mrs. Linda Morey of Merrimack.
The bride-to-be graduated from Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., in 2001, Keene State College in 2005 and received a master’s degree from KSC in 2009.
She is a special education teacher at Windham NE Supervisory Union/Bellows Falls Middle School in Bellows Falls, Vt.
The groom-to-be is a 2002 graduate of Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, a 2006 graduate of Keene State College and a 2019 graduate of the New Hampshire Technical Institute.
The couple plan a June 2021 wedding in Portland, Conn.