Engagement: Smith-Jones

Pamela Smith and Jace Jones, both of Plaistow, announce their engagement.
Miss Smith is the daughter of Deborah Darling and partner Thomas Murphy of Plaistow. Mr. Jones is the son of Amanda and Darrell Walker of Plaistow.
The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Timberlane Regional High School and a 2019 graduate of Mount Ida College.
The groom-to-be is a 2017 graduate of Timberlane Regional High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of New Hampshire.
The couple are planning an October 2022 wedding.