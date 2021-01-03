Engagement:Swanson-Smith

Cassidy Swanson and Eric Smith announce their engagement.
Miss Swanson is the daughter of Eric and the late Cynthia Swanson of South Kingstown, R.I. Mr. Smith is the son of Todd and Karen Smith of Bow.
The bride-to-be is a 2006 graduate of South Kingstown (R.I.) High School. She received an undergraduate degree from Rivier University in 2010 and a graduate degree from Emerson College in 2014.
She is a media relations specialist for Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.
The groom-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Bow High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of New Hampshire.
He is a leasing manager for Mesiti Real Estate in Concord.
The couple plan a June 2021 wedding in Concord.