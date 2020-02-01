MANCHESTER — A committee for Bishop Bradley High School’s Class of 1955 is planning a 65-year reunion.
The alumni were the first four-year graduates of the high school, which was renamed from St. Joseph High School to Bishop Bradley High School in 1951, when it also moved to a new building on Bridge Street.
The first reunion planning meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at American Legion Post 2, 251 Maple St. Alumni are invited to give the committee ideas about what they would like to have at the reunion.
For more information, contact Butch Boucher at 625-8603 or waboucher@comcast.net; Denis Looney, treasurer, at 472-5512; or Norm Tanguay at 669-5456.