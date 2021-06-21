Mr. and Mrs. Bonder

Sasha Miko and Alon Bonder were married by the Rev. Marlene Morris on Dec. 12, 2020, in Lake Tahoe, Calif., via Skype with an in-person reception at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles, Calif.
The bride is the daughter of Maxim Troukhan and Svetlana Argounova, both of Moscow, Russia, and currently living in Agoura Hills, Calif.
The groom is the son of Ginadi and Margarita Bonder of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and opted for a man of honor, Chris Hata of Alhambra, Calif. She was also attended by her brother, Nikolai Troukhan of Simi Valley, Calif.; Leon Hermans of San Francisco, Calif.; and Jerome Combes-Knoke of Somerville, Mass.
The best man was Paul Garibian of Glendale, Calif. Groomsmen were Saneel Radia of New York City; Rob Genkin of New York City; and Warren Behr of San Francisco.
Sasha is a 2005 graduate of Agoura High School; a 2009 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley; and a 2011 graduate of Harvard Medical School. She is a senior product manager at Aetna.
Alon is a 2005 graduate of Fort Hamilton High School; a 2009 graduate of New York University; and a 2011 graduate with a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is head of corporate development at Google.
The couple lives in Hudson.