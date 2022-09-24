Jenelle D’Isidoro and Dr. Steven Wojtkiewicz were married in an oceanfront ceremony July 16, 2022 at the Stageneck Inn, York, Maine
The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Marcina D’Isidoro of York, Maine. The groom is the son of Daniel Wojtkiewicz of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Linda Wojtkiewicz of Londonderry.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and was attended by her sister Gina D’Isidoro of Exeter.
Bridesmaids were Ashley Miller of, Acton, Mass.; and Stacy Hannings of Peterborough.
The best man was the groom’s brother, Daniel Wojtkiewicz of Merrimack. The groomsman was Chris Alexandre of Pittsfield.
The flower girl was Shanya Barry of Tewksbury, Mass.
The couple honeymooned at Sandals in Jamaica.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Colby-Sawyer College and received her master’s degree at Rivier University in Nashua. She teaches English at Danbury High School in Connecticut after teaching several years at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
The groom is a 2020 graduate of University of New England Medical School. Steven is a radiology resident at Norwalk Hospital.
