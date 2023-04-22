Jessica-Leigh Terzakis and Alexander Szymanski, both of Portsmouth, were married Feb. 18, 2023, at Great Island Common in New Castle.
The bride is the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Andrew John Terzakis, Jr. USAF Retired, and Susan Terzakis of Bedford. The groom is the son of Paul and Ellen Szymanski of Londonderry.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and was attended by her sister, Rachael-Noel Terzakis of Bedford.
The officiant was Ryan Briolat, friend of the bride and groom.
The bride graduated from Manchester West High School in 2006, received her bachelor’s degree in English/Language Arts Teacher Education in 2009 from UNH-Durham, and her Master of Arts degree in Secondary Education and Teaching in 2011 from UNH-Durham. She is co-owner of Terzakis & Associates and is an adjunct professor of education at UNH-Manchester.
The groom graduated Londonderry High School in 2005, and received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Franklin Pierce University in 2009. He is Director of Sales, Sales and Catering at Amadeus Hospitality Americas, Inc.
Jessica and Alex will have a formal blessed-wedding ceremony with family and friends on May 26, 2023, at The Black Church of Búir, Iceland.
