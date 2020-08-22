Wedding-Lyscars

Samantha Galligan and Alexander Lyscars were married Aug. 23, 2020, by the Rev. Aaron Cleveland at Historic Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Galligan of Rockaway, N.J. The groom is the son of Alan Lyscars of Manchester and Margaret Cleveland of South Portland, Maine.
The bride was given in marriage by her father.
She is the director of corporate communications at Bissell Brothers Brewery in Portland, Maine.
The groom is the director of corporate giving at Bissell Brothers Brewery in Portland, Maine.