Bionka Pouliot and Evan McLeod were married on Oct. 18, 2020, by Tina Philbrick at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge.
The bride is the daughter of Susan Pouliot of Litchfield and Richard Pouliot of Northfield. The groom is the son of Kenneth and Ann Marie McLeod of Manchester.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and attended by her sister, Amie Lightfoot of Litchfield, as maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were MacKenzie Pouliot, Northfield; Laticia Correa, Manchester; Crystal McLeod, Manchester; Stephanie McLeod, Goffstown; Jess Briand, Merrimack; and Jessica Trask, Milford.
The best man was the groom’s father, Kenneth McLeod.
Groomsmen were Shawn McLeod, Manchester; David McLeod, Merrimack; Aaron McLeod, Goffstown; Timothy Briand, Merrimack; Timothy Trask, Milford; and Mason Trask, Milford.
The flower girl was Tessa Briand of Merrimack.
Ring bearers were Liam Lightfoot, Litchfield; Wyatt Briand, Merrimack; Lucas Trask, Milford; and Noah McLeod, Goffstown.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Kenneth Wilson.
The reception was held at Cathedral of the Pines.
Bionka is a 2012 graduate of Campbell High School and a 2017 graduate of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
She is a registered nurse at Elliot’s Londonderry Urgent Care.
Evan is a 2009 graduate of Billerica Memorial High.
He is employed at Merrimack Firearms LLC.
The couple lives in Merrimack.