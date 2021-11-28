Cassidy Swanson and Eric Smith were married June 12, 2021, by the Rev. Jared Rardin, pastor of South Church United Church of Christ, at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.
The bride is the daughter of Eric and the late Cynthia Swanson of South Kingstown, R.I. The groom is the son of Todd and Karen Smith of Bow.
The bride was given in marriage by her father and was attended by Lea Aruilio of Ridgefield, Conn., matron of honor and sister of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Jennifer Joyce of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; Kelly Mahoney of Buckeye, Ariz.; Christine Wheeler of Wrentham, Mass.; Paige Hornor of Boston; and Savannah Lawton of Wallingford, Conn.
The couple’s nephew, Brooks Aruilio of Ridgefield, Conn., was the ring bearer.
The best man was Evan Smith of Portland, Maine, brother of the groom.
The groomsman was Matthew Jasie of Marlborough, Mass.
A reception was held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord, with music provided by DJ Mitch.
The couple spent their honeymoon in Charleston, S.C., and Savannah, Ga.
The bride is a 2006 graduate of South Kingstown High School in South Kingstown, R.I.; a 2010 graduate of Rivier University in Nashua, where she received a bachelor’s degree; and a 2014 graduate of Emerson College in Boston, where she received a master’s degree.
She is a media relations specialist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.
The groom is a 2005 graduate of Bow High School in Bow; and a 2009 graduate of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
He is a leasing manager at Mesiti Real Estate in Concord.
