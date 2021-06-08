Class of 1981

Members of the Manchester High School West Class of 1981, who organized their 30th reunion gather, for a group photo in 2011 at the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester. From left back row: Karl Pollock, Becky Tetrault, Diane Desrochers Hebert, Patty Chandonnais Reedy, Chris Hill, Michelle Gagne Hill, Sue Roy Beaudoin, Jeanne Olivier Cote and Annette Cote Pilotte. From left, front row: Joanne Dudka, Patrick Collins and Lisa Lafleur DeLoid.

 Provided by the Manchester High School West Class of 1981

The Manchester High School West Class of 1981 is celebrating its 40th reunion Aug. 7 at an undisclosed location in the Queen City area.

Haunted by the time those Central High football players crashed one of their parties and ate all the pizza, the event planning committee voted against revealing the venue publicly.

If you graduated from West High in 1981 and want to attend, send an email to Anne (Provencher) Jalbert at anne@landandislandproperties.com. She’ll send back an email invitation with all the details and sign you up for updates about the event.

A BYOB party from 2 p.m. until dusk will include barbecue, lawn games and sharing our cheater glasses so we can look at photos of each other’s kids, grandkids and Labradoodle puppies on our cell phones.

