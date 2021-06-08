The Manchester High School West Class of 1981 is celebrating its 40th reunion Aug. 7 at an undisclosed location in the Queen City area.
Haunted by the time those Central High football players crashed one of their parties and ate all the pizza, the event planning committee voted against revealing the venue publicly.
If you graduated from West High in 1981 and want to attend, send an email to Anne (Provencher) Jalbert at anne@landandislandproperties.com. She’ll send back an email invitation with all the details and sign you up for updates about the event.
A BYOB party from 2 p.m. until dusk will include barbecue, lawn games and sharing our cheater glasses so we can look at photos of each other’s kids, grandkids and Labradoodle puppies on our cell phones.