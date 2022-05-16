CONCORD — House and Senate Republican redistricting leaders finalized their latest proposal Monday which put the state’s two largest cities — Manchester and Nashua — and two Democratic incumbents into the same congressional district.
A conference committee tweaked the plan that its leaders unveiled last Friday so that the final maps would not split communities in seven of the state’s 10 counties between the two districts.
The final adjustment would move the Grafton County town of Bristol into the 2nd District, and the Merrimack County towns of Andover and Hill into the 1st District.
These last changes reduce the difference in population between the two districts to about 60 people, according to GOP redistricting leaders.
The revisions will go to the full House of Representatives and state Senate for an up or down vote on May 26.
“I am not a huge fan of this map but I think it accomplishes a lot of what the House wanted to do,” said state Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester.
“When it comes to redistricting, it is ugly, it is political, nobody leaves clean and nobody is 100 percent happy.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the process was unfair to the public, which never had a chance to comment on this latest map.
Soucy said putting the cities of Manchester and Nashua together into the 2nd District dilutes the influence of many small towns lumped in with it from the border of Massachusetts to the south to Canada in the north.
“If this is an exercise in trying to balance population, there is no need for these significant and radical changes,” Soucy said.
Sununu came out against two previous plans
Gov. Chris Sununu is “still reviewing” this latest proposal and has no opinion on it yet, according to Benjamin Vihstadt, his chief spokesman.
Previously, Sununu had come out against two earlier redistricting plans GOP legislative leaders had put together, concluding they would create two districts that were too partisan leaning.
David Andrews was the chief map analyst for the Map-a-Thon, a non-partisan group founded by Open Democracy, the Kent Street Coalition, Granite State Progress and the League of Women Voters.
“This map is pretty much the same partisan-wise as the first two Republican proposals,” Andrews said.
“N.H. voters deserve a congressional map where we decide the winners in the general election and not in the primaries.”
The new 1st District would be about 2.5% more Republican and the 2nd District about 2.5% more Democratic, according to congressional election results in 2020, Andrews added.
Berry said this latest plan makes the 1st District less GOP leaning than the one the House passed earlier this month (SB 200)
House Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said she was “not thrilled” the final plan moves her hometown and Manchester into the 2nd District.
The plan adds to the 1st District some GOP-dominant suburbs such as Hudson, Litchfield, Salem, Windham and Atkinson.
The Merrimack County city of Franklin and towns of Allenstown, Canterbury, Chichester, Epsom, Loudon, Northfield and Pittsfield would all go from the 2nd District to the 1st District as well.
Griffin downplayed the importance of U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, both Democrats, ending up in a redrawn 2nd District.
“The reality is our congressmen can live in either district and the issues they deal with are of a state matter,” Griffin said.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, said he paid little attention to producing a plan like the existing one.
“I think we are supposed to do something that makes sense now,” Smith said. “I don’t feel married to what we had before.”
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled it would draw its own map to apply to the 2022 election that met the “least change” test if the Legislature and Sununu can’t come to some agreement.