APPLE TV+ BEGINS streaming “Foundation,” an epic 10-part adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s influential series of novels.
Look for Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, the advanced mathematician and “psychohistorian” who claims to be able to predict the future and whose models indicate a collapse of an all-powerful empire ruling over a galaxy of planets and trillions of subjects. This does not sit well with Brother Day (Lee Pace), the arrogant emperor, who rules in a triumvirate with his cloned siblings Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) and Brother Dusk (Terrance Mann).
Lou Llobell stars as Gaal Dornick, a brilliantly intuitive visionary who solves a 500-year-old math problem, winning an intergalactic contest and earning a spot as Hari’s protege. Her math prowess makes her an outcast on her own planet, overwhelmed by climate change and flooding and literally drowning in superstition. She believes her voyage to work with Seldon at the center of the empire is her path to a rich life of scholarship, but her mentor’s clash with the imperial family complicates matters from the start.
It’s a bit fruitless to engage in much more plot summary in a story this sprawling. Suffice it to say that “Foundation” is a real spectacle, a visual feast for those who love futuristic architecture, exotic costumes and set design and planets with multiple moons and looming planetary neighbors.
With “Foundation,” Apple TV+ may have its “must-see” streaming series, something for sci-fi buffs to enjoy while waiting for the second cinematic coming of “Dune,” which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22.
• Fans of the belabored docuseries are also in luck. Streaming on Discovery+, “Curse of the Chippendales” offers a smorgasbord of vintage cheese and sleaze.
For those too young to remember, Chippendales exploded in the late 1970s, offering groups of women, many of them well lubricated from attending bachelorette parties, a chance to ogle well-oiled and muscular male dancers cavorting on stage. Grainy video footage captures the birth of the scene in all its post-disco glory.
“Curse” lays out a rather thorough history of the phenomenon. Saddled with a dance club that attracted crowds only a few nights a week, entrepreneur Steve Banerjee took a chance on the idea that women might enjoy watching men dance. Up until then, such shows were exclusive to the gay scene, and the influence of that world is rather apparent in the Chippendales aesthetic. Apparently, the ladies didn’t mind.
The idea for male dancers was introduced by a Canadian operator named Paul Snider, who was later to become famous for being the estranged ex-husband of Playboy centerfold and actress Dorothy Stratten. Snider eventually shot her to death in a jealous rage.
But that’s just the beginning of the “curse.” The real betrayal begins when a producer bedazzles Banerjee with plans to turn his club into a worldwide phenomenon, a move that would later result in a series of bizarre crimes and murder-for-hire schemes that one FBI agent recalls as the weirdest of his career.
“Curse” includes numerous interviews with former performers as well as regular customers, now well into late middle age. Not all of them are sparkling conversationalists, but “Curse” indulges them, padding this out to four hour-long binges.
• Amazon Prime streams the fourth and final season of “Goliath.”
• Netflix streams the gothic horror series “Midnight Mass.”
Other highlights
• “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• “American Masters” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) profiles Sammy Davis Jr.
• “The Show” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) dives into the months of preparations for a Super Bowl halftime spectacle.
• Danny’s nephew needs help on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM spends the day with musical youthquake movies of the 1960s, from “Get Yourself a College Girl” (6 a.m., TV-PG) to “A Hard Day’s Night” (6:15 p.m., TV-PG), dubbed “The ‘Citizen Kane’ of jukebox movies” by critic Andrew Sarris.
Series notes
Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A young man contemplates three possible futures on “Ordinary Joe” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Integrating the baseball diamond on “The Wonder Years” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of Dynasty” (CW, TV-PG): a road trip hits potholes (8 p.m.); Blake considers quitting (9 p.m.) ... Coveted seats on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Boston Rob appears on the season finale of “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Michael Shannon and Hannah Einbinder visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).