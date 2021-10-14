DIRECTED BY Todd Haynes, the documentary “The Velvet Underground” captures much more than the history of a band. Streaming today on Apple TV+, the film interviews surviving founding members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, and includes a wealth of interviews and footage from a creatively fertile period when art, music, poetry and a countercultural approach to life collided in low-rent apartments and artistic collectives.
Haynes evokes the period of the early 1960s with a persistent use of a split screen, juxtaposing contemporary reflection with footage of underground movies and artist’s “happenings.”
The film begins with a look at John Cale’s musical meanderings through the avant-garde scene of John Cage and other experimental composers. He’s seen on an episode of the vintage series “I’ve Got a Secret,” after his performance of an 18-hour piano recital of an obscure and inscrutable work. There, he’s united with the only audience member to have sat through his entire performance!
If Cale brought experimental sounds to the Velvets, Lou Reed blended a beat poet’s taste for the transgressive imagery with a 1950s kid’s love of Top 40 doo-wop. Reed wanted to be an artist and he also wanted to be a star, and saw no contradictions there. This attitude meshed perfectly with Pop Art sensation Andy Warhol, who would step in as a producer and sponsor of the Velvet Underground. He would also introduce Nico, the European model and movie star (“La Dolce Vita”), who would bring an ethereal voice to the proceedings.
Actress Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul”) would become part of the Velvets’ elaborate stage and multimedia shows, a mid-1960s innovation long predating the light shows at the Fillmore West, something the Velvets’ drummer, Tucker, dismisses as a meager imitation.
As both Woronov and Tucker make clear, the Velvet Underground were of the 1960s, but they collectively despised what they saw as an insipid hippie philosophy.
The Velvets would eventually become Lou Reed’s band, but not before rather acrimonious breaks with both Warhol and Cale. Never commercially big in their time, their importance is more as a cultural influence and an attitude that would grow as the glam and punk scenes had their moments in the 1970s.
Director Haynes is no stranger to very specific musical niches; he directed “Velvet Goldmine” in 1998 and burst on the scene with the audaciously unauthorized “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story,” a 1987 cult classic using Barbie dolls in place of actors.
• Amazon Prime launches the eight-part adaptation of the 1997 shocker “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” updated for the era of smartphones and social media.
• Netflix streams the third season of the disturbing stalker/killer series “You.”
