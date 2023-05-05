FANTASY AND escapism go hand in sequined glove, and streaming television certainly has its share of imaginary realms. But just where we go to escape might offer scholars (and therapists) a lifetime’s study.

Why, exactly, will people watch “Silo,” streaming on Apple TV+? Based on a trilogy of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey, “Silo” follows the last 10,000 people remaining on a toxic planet Earth, buried deep in the ground in a Brutalist concrete bunker whose origin and history have been lost to time.