FANTASY AND escapism go hand in sequined glove, and streaming television certainly has its share of imaginary realms. But just where we go to escape might offer scholars (and therapists) a lifetime’s study.
Why, exactly, will people watch “Silo,” streaming on Apple TV+? Based on a trilogy of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey, “Silo” follows the last 10,000 people remaining on a toxic planet Earth, buried deep in the ground in a Brutalist concrete bunker whose origin and history have been lost to time.
According to official teachings, the computer tapes and documents containing the history of the Silo were destroyed by “the Rebels,” some 140 years back during a chaotic spasm when deranged dissidents wanted to open the doors to the outside world and all its poisons.
Rumors linger of a verdant world outside, kept from the survivors by a furtive elite. As with many conspiracy theories, the story tends to fall apart when you wonder just why “they” want everybody stuck in the bunker.
The pilot follows a police officer (David Oyelowo) and his wife (Rashida Jones) after they are given permission by the Silo’s all-controlling government to try to get pregnant. Not to give too much away, but their difficult fertility issues give way to seeds of doubt about the Silo’s official narrative.
Call me a cynic, but I’m inclined to giggle at elaborate tales of self-contained worlds. They raise more questions than they answer. While we see giant greenhouses supplying the food supply for the lucky 10,000, you have to wonder where all of the technology comes from and why their computers seem stuck in the Pentium III era.
We spend a lot of time in the dystopian cafeteria. The public spaces resemble some kind of subway station or vast institutional buildings built in the 1970s, complete with waffled concrete ceilings and dank gray environments.
For all the energy expended to create this new world, things can get kind of cheesy. A celebration of “Freedom Day,” commemorating the crushing of “the Rebellion,” resembles a Renaissance faire at a community college.
Escapism I understand. But why this particular hole in the ground?
A game cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter and Geraldine James. Tim Robbins appears very briefly in the pilot as a controlling bureaucrat, dripping with passive-aggressive disdain. You’ll have to stay inside to find out why.
• Also streaming on Apple TV+, the animated adaptation of “Harriet the Spy” enters its second season. Both this series and the original 1964 book by Louise Fitzhugh play up the peculiarity of the snooping adolescent.
But the cartoon also shows how far we’ve strayed from the spirit of the original and how much Harriet’s Manhattan environment has changed.
On the book’s original cover, Harriet, an adolescent being raised on New York’s Upper East Side, walks rather sullenly past boarded up shops and buildings with broken windows. In the cartoon, her environment is filled with mansions, and her hair and her outfits a tad more fabulous and posh.
It’s a little like putting Scout from “To Kill a Mockingbird” into fancier outfits. Both characters were rather perfect as tomboys and oddballs. And both thrived as keen observers of a world where money was not the only currency.
Other highlights
• Artists and scholars explore big ideas together on a new series called “The Articulate Hour” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Am I the only one who gags a little on that title?
• Jamie tracks down an arsonist on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Hotly anticipated because it reunited “Goodfellas” stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, the 1995 Martin Scorsese gangster epic “Casino” (10 p.m., Sho2) was all but stolen by Sharon Stone and James Woods.
Series notes
Home invaders target the elderly on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Ideas galore on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Rachel Brosnahan, Gaby Moreno and Oscar Isaac on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Nathan Lane, Rep. Katie Porter and the cast of “& Juliet” visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Jimmie Allen are booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).
