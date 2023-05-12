VIEWERS IN search of something ambitious, complicated and more than slightly ridiculous are in luck! Adapted from a novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, “City on Fire” begins its eight-episode stream on Apple TV+.
Remember how gritty New York City was in 2003? Neither do I, but it doesn’t seem to matter.
“Fire” presents a ludicrously interconnected web of Manhattan intrigue. When a young woman (Chase Sui Wonders) is found murdered in Central Park, it turns out her life and apparent execution are linked to a downtown music scene, a shadowy gang of criminals, the uptown moneyed crowd and a half-dozen convenient coincidences that glue them all together.
Over the course of the hour-long pilot, we meet a troubled but earnest Long Island student (Wyatt Oleff), still reeling from his father’s death in the World Trade Center, who falls in with a downtown scenester (Wonders) who is writing about a super-gritty but doomed band that might or might not be terrorists/arsonists on the side. The scenester is also having an affair with a wealthy, older Upper East Sider (Ashley Zukerman), who is cheating on a gorgeous young society mom (Jemima Kirke), who’s estranged brother (Nico Tortorella) may or may not be linked to the druggy demimonde of punk arsonists. But the brother is definitely the lover, or at least the live-in boyfriend, of a Black man (Xavier Clyde), who’s a deeply closeted prep-school teacher from the South. Look for John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) as the mean, rich uncle given to withering asides.
As mentioned above, there’s a heck of a lot happening and a scrum of unrelated yet incestuously linked characters to explain. So virtually every scene involves near-strangers meeting in the most contrived way and engaging in dialogue that is just short of human. It’s almost impossible to judge the acting in this series because everybody is forced to utter jaw-dropping explanatory platitudes.
The legendary screenwriter William Goldman (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men”) once compared his trade not to literature, but to carpentry. A script is the structure upon which a filmed narrative hangs. When it comes to watching “City on Fire,” there’s still a lot of scaffolding on display.
• “The Great,” the period comedy-drama starring Elle Fanning as Russia’s Catherine the Great, streams its third season on Hulu.
• The rebooted version of the creative advice series “Queer Eye” streams its seventh season on Netflix.
