APPLE TV+ STREAMS a new “Peanuts” holiday special, “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.” It’s always interesting to see how these offerings both conform and deviate from some six decades of tradition.
In both Charles Schulz’s classic strips and in the early animated specials, the action and conversations took place against spare backgrounds of snowscapes, baseball diamonds and pumpkin patches. Much of “Auld Lang Syne” unfolds indoors, mostly inside the Van Pelt household. Lucy spends the majority of December anticipating her grandmother’s arrival, something Linus dreads because Nana disapproves of his blanket-clutching dependency.
Indoor scenes require the artists to render the clutter of domesticity: beds, couches and fireplace mantels, a distraction from the gang’s knowing patter.
More than 70 years removed from its 1950 debut, “Peanuts” still makes you wonder. Is it a strip for children, or a comic featuring children pondering adult issues, fears and disappointments? It’s always been more of the latter to me. At the same time, it has remained grounded in the reality of childhood, a fact that makes its observations more poignant.
In some ways, “Auld Lang Syne” tips the scales too far toward the grownup world. And I’m not saying that because Charlie Brown is seen here (in a beanbag chair) watching “Citizen Kane” with Sally, or that Lucy contemplates building a “post-modern” gingerbread house for her grandmother.
For starters, New Year’s Eve is a very adult holiday and melancholy hang-up. Surely a character as woebegotten as Charlie Brown or as neurotic as Lucy could express their misgivings about resolutions unmet and another calendar year under their belts. But, as children, Charlie Brown and Lucy cannot really ring in the New Year, because what 8-year-old can stay up that late?
In “Auld Lang Syne,” they do much more than postpone bedtime. Not to reveal too much, but the failure of Lucy’s grandmother to show up for Christmas turns her usual crabbiness into a long winter’s funk, something she resolves to cure by throwing a big New Year’s Eve party. And we’re not talking punch in the basement or a pageant in the school gym. Lucy and Linus venture downtown, where she has rented a dilapidated and abandoned theater/ballroom with a busted marquee. It’s right out of Scorsese’s “The Last Waltz.” What’s next, “It’s Gentrification, Charlie Brown!”?
There are other weird touches revealed by the need to draw so many details. When Woodstock agrees to take pictures of Snoopy’s extended beagle family, he does so not with a smartphone but with a camera, and a Polaroid at that. Kids, ask your grandparents what a Polaroid is, or was. And when the gang gathers to decorate the ancient palladium for Lucy’s bash, they drag a cassette boombox along with them.
I think “Auld Lang Syne” could just as easily be titled, “What Decade Is This, Charlie Brown?”
• Released from prison after serving a sentence for murder, a woman (Sandra Bullock) reaches out to the sister she had to leave behind in the 2021 drama “The Unforgivable,” streaming on Netflix. Viola Davis and Vincent D’Onofrio also star.
Other highlights
• The 2020 documentary “Ricky Powell: The Individualist” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles a photographer who captured New York’s art, music and fashion scene in the 1980s and ’90s.
• Hackers cause trouble on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Robert Wise co-directed the 1961 adaptation of the topical Broadway musical “West Side Story” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Cast as Maria, Natalie Wood’s songs were performed by soprano Marni Nixon. Nixon would go on to dub Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film version of “My Fair Lady.” Nixon would sing for herself in the 1965 musical “The Sound of Music,” also directed by Robert Wise.
Series notes
Unlikely alliances on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on a holiday-themed helping of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m. CW, r, TV-PG).
Ransomware attacks ruin Christmas on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... A student’s mysterious death on “Nancy Drew” (9 p.m. CW, TV-14).
Late night
Sting and David Alan Grier are booked on “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith and Rick Ross featuring Jazmine Sullivan on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Dratch and Mastodon visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Atsuko Okatsuka appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).