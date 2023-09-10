TODD WAGNER, owner of Applecrest Farm Orchards, remembers when his family farm started serving meals during their annual Harvest Festival. “We used to throw some corn on the grill,” he said with a shrug. “Now we have burgers, clam chowder, fennel sausages, our own pressed cider, our own cider doughnuts. There is no better combination than fresh-pressed cider and a hot cider doughnut.”
Harvest Festival launched the first weekend of September and offers down-home fun every Saturday and Sunday through the end of October. It’s become a go-to event for families in the Seacoast region and beyond. It’s a chance for Wagner and his guests to enjoy the flavors of the season.
Growing the family business
Wagner’s grandparents started the farm in Hampton Falls in 1954. It was mostly apples, growing to 40 varieties in 2023. Over the years the family added strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and pumpkins, all available on a pick-your-own basis. They always had a farm stand, he recalled, using the same shed for 60 years.
Recently the current owners built a new year-round store, with air conditioning and room for both their food and other local products. They began offering what’s known as a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) around 2008 or 2009, Wagner said, noting, “It’s another way to engage with our customer base.” And in 2010 the Wagners added The Creamery, an ice-cream stand. While they don’t make the ice cream on site, their produce is used for any flavor involving fruit, he said.
Harvest Festival highlights
The Harvest Festival, now in its 49th year, offers these and more. There’s free live music, free hayrides, a petting zoo, corn hole and other yard games. The farm stand’s chief baker, Sharon Lindsey, whips up goodies with pumpkin spice and other seasonal flavors. On Oct. 8 and 22, a master pumpkin carver will carve an 800-pound jack-o-lantern.
And there’s the Corn Maze, Wagner’s special project. “This is our fourth year,” he said. “It’s been on the docket for years, and we finally got around to it.” He personally designs and cuts the maze, which covers five acres.
Though thousands of people show up for a fall weekend, Wagner observes that it’s not all that crowded. “We farm 200 acres, with 110 acres on the farm proper. There’s a chance to spread out. We have three different orchards for our pick-your-own apples.” He expands from his winter minimalist 25 employees to 200 for the height of the season.
Sense of community
Applecrest leads up to the Harvest Festival with a series of summer festivals honoring strawberries, blueberries and peaches. Then it’s on to fall, with an exuberant celebration of all things pumpkin and apple. The motivation is the same as when his grandparents started Harvest Festival in the ’70s, Wagner said. “It gives a chance for the community to come in and experience the orchards. You come in and pick your apple.”
Because of the festival’s longevity, Wagner gets to meet customers who came to the farm under his parents’ operation, and even his grandparents. “Every weekend we see two, three, even four generations,” he noted. “It’s something you don’t find everywhere.”
For Wagner it all comes together at the height of the season, sometime in October, when the apples are picked and the help in place. Then he’s free to enjoy his guests. “I like wandering around, listening to people’s experience, getting feedback from customers,” he said.
And he just might hear about their quest to find their apple.
Applecrest Farm is located at 133 Exeter Road in Hampton Falls. For more information and Harvest Festival weekend schedule, visit applecrest.com.
