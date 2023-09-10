Applecrest - 1

TODD WAGNER, owner of Applecrest Farm Orchards, remembers when his family farm started serving meals during their annual Harvest Festival. “We used to throw some corn on the grill,” he said with a shrug. “Now we have burgers, clam chowder, fennel sausages, our own pressed cider, our own cider doughnuts. There is no better combination than fresh-pressed cider and a hot cider doughnut.”

Harvest Festival launched the first weekend of September and offers down-home fun every Saturday and Sunday through the end of October. It’s become a go-to event for families in the Seacoast region and beyond. It’s a chance for Wagner and his guests to enjoy the flavors of the season.