R esidents of Swanzey know when the Ashuelot River’s water level sinks, a sizable V-shaped stone structure — often called “The Indian Dam” — emerges.
Archaeologist Robert Goodby and his colleagues published research in 2014 that confirmed the technology’s Native American origin. The dam, once used to harvest fish, is over 4,000 years old.
Goodby, a professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University, says the existence of the Swanzey dam is a testament to Indigenous innovation. Such examples of Native American ingenuity are often excluded from the historical narrative, he says.
“(The absence of) cities and complex agriculture and intensive warfare and slavery and writing and pyramids” does not mean Indigenous societies have ever been simple or underdeveloped, he said in a recent interview.
Whether digging up artifacts or sifting through archival documents or collaborating with local Indigenous people, Goodby pieces together how Native Americans lived thousands of years ago in what is now New Hampshire — a state located within traditional Abenaki territory called “Ndakinna.”
Goodby has been studying Native American history and culture for three decades. He recently released “A Deep Presence: 13,000 years of Native American History” through Peter E. Randall Publishing of Portsmouth. The book is available via Amazon and at the Harris Center for Conservation and the Cheshire Historical Society, both in Keene.
Native peoples were not only effective land stewards, but also maintained vast, complicated social networks, Goodby said. Nevertheless, the popular image of them has been trapped in time. The way they act, dress, live, look, and speak — regardless of the time period or location — is often represented as unchanging, uniform and backward, he said.
Goodby aims to challenge that notion. The descendants of the people he studies, members of the Abenaki Nation, are not relics of a fantastical ancient past. Archaeologists cannot view contemporary Indigenous people “as if nothing in their lives changed over those vast expanses of time,” he writes.
“I don’t think you can take people from any culture, and expect that they’re going to be today just as their ancestors were 2,000 ... 5,000 ... 10,000 years ago,” Goodby said. “We don’t think that about the English or the Irish or the French. And, there’s no reason to think that about any of the native societies... unless you’re saying, ‘Oh, these people were incapable of change,’ which is clearly wrong.”
Many native communities developed complex social systems that stood in stark contrast to the hierarchical structure of traditional Western cultures. Women were not only more likely to be valued but to hold power.
Sherry Gould, a local Indigenous genealogist and colleague of Goodby, says White women settlers in New England who were captured by native groups enjoyed more personal freedom within that culture than the one they left behind. Women who were taken were part of a lucrative trading system that involved the French; such White women were not subject to sexual violence, were often adopted into native families, and usually were repatriated by the British.
“The stories are definitely that they didn’t want to come back,” Gould said in an interview.
Although contemporary Abenaki people share important ties with their ancestors and their ancestral lands, it has taken conscious decision-making to foster and preserve those connections over the course of history.
Goodby said he has learned from his own misconceptions, recalling his research on an Indigenous fort built in the 1700s. He remembered feeling enamored by the “romantic tragic image” of Native Americans “going to dig in ... and resist” the invasion of Europeans. Maybe they were standing at their fort in a stoic and brave pose.
As the young Goodby described the picture in his mind, he noticed a native colleague was giving him a skeptical look. When asked what was wrong, she shared a lesson Goodby hasn’t forgotten: “You know they weren’t just sitting there being victims. They were players. And they had their own agency. They had their own agendas ... they were fully engaged human beings.”
Surviving genocide, for example, would not have been possible without native people’s concerted acts of self-preservation. In the years following the American Revolution, some Abenaki people found safety in Quebec, making use of their political alliances with the French, he noted in the book. Others, he says, “(kept) a low profile on the margins of English society,” passing as traveling “gypsies” and creatively locating alternate forms of income.
Abenaki people have continued to struggle against colonization and racism, Goodby said. He writes that the 1900s and 2000s brought new genocidal policies, such as forced sterilization in the ’60s and ’70s, and that New Hampshire has never granted local Abenaki any official recognition, serving to weaken their sovereignty and collective political power.
Although contemporary Abenaki people share important ties with their ancestors, they have had to make conscious choices to maintain those connections, Gould said.
For example, her parents resisted the convenience of grocery stores, opting to preserve gardening and hunting knowledge.
“You lived an Indigenous lifestyle even though there was nothing around you like a tribe…” she said. “There was an agency to continue doing what we had learned…what had been passed down to us through the generations.”