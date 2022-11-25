A NEW TWIST on a holiday tradition, Disney+ streams “The Hip Hop Nutcracker.” Rev Run of Run DMC oversees the action that translates Tchaikovsky’s beloved tale of mice and the Sugar Plum Fairy to the streets of New York City on New Year’s Eve.

While some may feel that hip-hop is too contemporary a sound for this ballet, the musical genre is actually well into its fifth decade. And if “Hamilton” can set the Founding Fathers to hip-hop beats, why not Drosselmeyer?