A NEW TWIST on a holiday tradition, Disney+ streams “The Hip Hop Nutcracker.” Rev Run of Run DMC oversees the action that translates Tchaikovsky’s beloved tale of mice and the Sugar Plum Fairy to the streets of New York City on New Year’s Eve.
While some may feel that hip-hop is too contemporary a sound for this ballet, the musical genre is actually well into its fifth decade. And if “Hamilton” can set the Founding Fathers to hip-hop beats, why not Drosselmeyer?
Just three decades beyond their Cotton Club heyday, Duke Ellington and his arranger Billy Strayhorn released a jazz version of “The Nutcracker” in 1960. So by their pace, you have to figure this hip-hop version is decades overdue.
• As much as stand-up comedy tries to brand itself as edgy, controversial and angry, Comedy Central often gets its biggest audiences with specials featuring a strenuously normal guy and his cast of puppets. There are three chances to catch “Jeff Dunham: Me the People” (8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., Comedy Central, TV-14).
• A product placement movie just in time for Black Friday shopping, “Fantasy Football” streams on Paramount+. Callie (Marsai Martin), the precocious daughter of an NFL journeyman, discovers that she can improve (and control) her father’s on-field performance using the EA Sports Madden Football fantasy game.
This collaboration between Paramount+ and Nickelodeon is clearly aimed at kids. Executive produced by LeBron James. Martin, Omari Hardwick and Kelly Rowland star.
• Fashion-forward personalities bring the drag scene to small towns on the third season premiere of “We’re Here” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Holiday highlights
• Despite questionable digital production values, the 2004 fantasy “The Polar Express” (7:10 p.m., TBS), starring Tom Hanks, remains a holiday favorite.
• Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 animated special “Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m., CBS).
• Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (8 p.m., NBC).
• A novelty song inspires an hour-long special “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
• A Broadway dancer and a club owner clash as they try to revive a traditional Christmas Eve extravaganza in the 2022 romantic musical comedy “Steppin’ Into the Holiday” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• A rambunctious, short-legged pooch brings a desperate prince and fetching dog trainer together just in time for the holidays in the 2022 romance “A Royal Corgi Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark Channel, TV-G).
• A busy executive dedicates her holiday season to saving a small town’s local outdoor movie theater in the 2022 romantic comedy “Christmas at the Drive-In” (8 p.m., Great American Family, TV-PG).
• The voices of John Goodman and Jonathan Winters animate the holiday sequel “Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
• Secret Santa plans go awry on “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” (8:30 p.m., NBC).
• Too busy for relationships, an ambitious lawyer hires a local chef to pose as his girlfriend to placate his family around the holidays in the 2021 romance “A Christmas Proposal” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• A newcomer challenges three sisters’ traditional domination of the holiday cooking competition in the 2022 comedy “The Christmas Clapback” (9 p.m., BET, TV-PG).
Other highlights
• Florida State hosts Florida in college football action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
• A turncoat (Ray Liotta) recalls his mobster glory days from the safety of witness protection in director Martin Scorsese’s 1990 drama “Goodfellas” (8:30 p.m., IFC). Both Liotta and his “Goodfellas” co-star Paul Sorvino died in 2022.
• A popular baritone performs classics from many musical genres on “Great Performances: Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show”(9 p.m. PBS, check local listings). He is joined by special guest stars including Cyndi Lauper, Denee Benton and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck.
• Freeform offers a sneak peak at the Disney+ “Star Wars” spinoff “Andor” (9 p.m., TV-14).
Cult choice
“The Wizard of Oz” wasn’t the only movie made in 1939 to switch from black and white to color. “The Women” (5:45 p.m., TCM), a campy and quotable comedy about society rivals switches briefly to a fashion show, presented in technicolor. Norma Shearer and Joan Crawford lead a legendary ensemble.
Series notes
“WWE Friday Night Smackdown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jason Momoa, Luke Grimes and Lainey Wilson appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Tracy Morgan and James Acaster visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Jimmy Smits, Zach Woods and Greg Stone appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).