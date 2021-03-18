EVEN VIEWERS WHO have tired of the musical biopic will be impressed by “Aretha,” the third installment of “Genius” (9 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic, TV-14). It goes through the familiar motions of re-creating well-documented musical history and lovingly evoking the mid-20th century. But the source material is simply too rich to ignore.
“Aretha” unfolds in a series of flashbacks. We see Franklin (Cynthia Erivo) performing “Chain of Fools” in front of a loving audience and then get a glimpse of her childhood with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin (Courtney B. Vance), a powerful, influential Detroit minister who was also rich enough to buy a new car on the spot. With cash.
A womanizer and no stranger to nightlife, Rev. Franklin’s parties included performances by Art Tatum and Dinah Washington, towering figures who recognized young Aretha’s talents. And she wasn’t groomed only for her talents. Washington’s tempestuous manager introduces himself to an adolescent Aretha and is later seen as her husband and manager, whose jealous outbursts pretty much scuttle her recording session at the legendary Muscle Shoals studio.
David Cross, best known for his goofy performance in “Arrested Development,” is cast here as record producer Jerry Wexler. “Aretha,” like “Development,” is linked to director Ron Howard.
• Things move slowly in Tasmania. Starz debuts the Australian limited series “The Gloaming” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA). Questions abound after the body of a middle-aged woman is found at the bottom of a gorgeous waterfall in a remote park in Tasmania.
Why was she rolled up in barbed wire and moved a considerable distance? And why was she found with the identity card of a student killed in the late 1990s?
And why does lead detective Molly McGee (Emma Booth) drink so much? Why does she drive a car from the 1960s? Why does she burglarize the house of a rich, handsome stranger? And why does she freak out (or clam up?) when Det. Alex O’Connell (Ewen Leslie, “Top of the Lake”) arrives from the mainland to help with the murder case? What’s their deal?
• Live-action series on Nickelodeon and Disney tend to focus on the precocious, like most, if not all, series about teens and tweens. The new series “Drama Club” (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nickelodeon, TV-G) makes natural use of all that youthful energy, focusing on stage-struck young high schoolers who are at the same time nervous and eager to perform. Nerds to their classmates, they don’t seem to care how others view them — they’re too busy rehearsing their lines for their next production. Even if the last one only sold 20 tickets for a theater that seats 750.
In the opener, the choreographer’s injury sparks a crisis that has the thespians turning to an unlikely source: a jock.
• Those who believe in nothing will fall for anything. That quote is attributed to G.K. Chesterton, author of the “Father Brown” series of philosophical mysteries. It’s also an apt description of many interviewed in the six-part documentary miniseries “Q: Into the Storm” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA).
Director Cullen Hobac spent three years studying the QAnon phenomenon and saw how the postings of an anonymous figure influenced the thinking (or at least the opinions) of many, convincing the conspiracy-minded of a secret cabal of satanic sexual predators at the top of Washington’s power pyramid.
While spread on 21st-century internet technology, much of the QAnon appeal is similar to prophetic religious movements that have been inflaming American minds (and emptying bank accounts) dating back to the 1840s, when thousands were convinced that a secret formula for biblical interpretation predicted the exact date of end of the world. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t happen.)
Among the newsworthy clips in “Storm” are interviews with QAnon followers who believed they had been singled out for special greetings and messages from President Trump at political rallies. These secretive signals might deserve some attention as authorities investigate the inspiration, or instigation, for the violent attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
• After her grandmother’s death, a bayou beauty goes to New Orleans in search of her estranged father in the 2021 shocker “V.C. Andrews’ Ruby” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A photographer gets misty around her hunky tour guide in the 2021 romance “Chasing Waterfalls” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• “The Human Cost of COVID” (9 p.m., CNN) visits Dalton, Ga., where the pandemic has struck one citizen in seven.
• The target of a serial predator (Amanda Seyfried) springs into action when he targets her sister in the 2012 thriller “Gone” (9 p.m., HBO Signature). Seyfried has just been nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “Mank,” streaming on Netflix.
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): The Oath Keepers; white supremacy in the military; a Georgia school system that returned to in-person education with the help of the Centers for Disease Control.
• A wrongly accused man needs help on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• Dean’s arrest presents complications on “Good Girls” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A new hire must corral a self-destructive movie star (Peter O’Toole) for his guest spot on a live TV showcase in the 1982 comedy “My Favorite Year” (6 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-14).
“Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, r) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “Game of Talents” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “American Idol” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two vintage helpings of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
“The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A secret from Flanders’ past on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The search for Kate continues on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Protests and art projects on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A Russian bomber crosses our border on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Linda diets on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The gang confronts Chaos itself on “Charmed” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Meg sets her heart on a stranger on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A mystery ship harbors contagion on “NCIS: New Orleans” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).