IT’S THAT TIME of year. Just when TV seasons end and viewership plummets, Broadway is honored with the 76th Annual Tony Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS). Nobody has ever much discussed the audience size for the Tonys, unless to gasp at how minuscule it has become.

That’s entirely fitting, since Broadway’s best tends to appeal to a relatively small circle of fans, those who have seen or even heard of the nominated shows, including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Leopoldstadt,” the revival of “Sweeney Todd” and “Shucked,” the musical comedy unafraid to accentuate the corn in its humor.