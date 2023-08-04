Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are the latest schools to jump ship from the Pac-12 and join the Big 12 in 2024.
The Big 12 released an official statement on its Twitter account Friday night, welcoming those three schools for the 2024-25 academic year. The additions increased the Big 12’s membership to 16 teams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12,” commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “The conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators.”
Oregon and Washington received approval on Friday to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 and Colorado already announced plans to be part of the Big 12 next season.
UCLA and Southern California began the exodus with their announcement last year to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.
Four schools are remaining in the Pac-12: Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford.
Earlier last week, Cougars football coach Jake Dickert sharply criticized the realignment landscape and the effect it will have on longtime regional rivalries.
“The old question of, ‘How long would it take TV money to destroy college football?’ Maybe we’re here,” Dickert said.
reporters. “To think, even remotely, five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position, it’s unthinkable to think that we’re here today. And to think that local rivalries are at risk ... to me, is unbelievable.”
