An armed man impersonating a U.S. marshal was arrested and taken into custody at a campaign event for Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday.

The police were contacted on Friday at around 4:30 p.m. Pacific time regarding a man with “a loaded gun in a shoulder holster and a badge stating he was a U.S. Marshal,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Washington Post. LAPD officers arrived shortly after and arrested the man, whom the police identified as Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44. He remained in custody Saturday in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to police records.