Holiday Designer Showhouse at the Fells
NEWBURY — The John Hay Estate at The Fells kicks off Christmas at The Fells: Holiday Designer Show House with a preview gala from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tours then will run through Sunday, Nov. 14.
Professional interior designers, floral artists, decorators and volunteers have transformed the historic home into a winter wonderland.
It will be open for viewing on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are $25, with discounted prices of $8 per child.
A Ladies Night with beverages and boutique shopping on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. is sold out, but there is a wait list. Cost is $55.
Info: www.thefells.org.
Powerless superheroes are still ‘Wonders’
CONCORD — Phylloxera Productions presents the final weekend of “Wonders,” playwright Gary Locke’s’ tale of superheroes who have lost their powers and find themselves at a rehabilitation clinic, where the food just isn’t as good as usual. And also, there’s reliable word of a threat being leveled against the clinic.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Hatbox Theatre at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road.
Tickets are $22, with discounted prices of $19 for students, seniors, and members or $16 for senior members.
Info: hatboxnh.com or 603-715-2315.
Aardvark Jazz Orchestra plays Ellington
GOFFSTOWN — The Aardvark Jazz Orchestra, led by founder/director Mark Harvey, will make its debut at the Dana Center-Koonz Theatre with “A Duke Ellington Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Koonz Theatre at Saint Anselm College.
The orchestra has been a force on the jazz scene for nearly a half century, and performed Ellington concerts for more than three decades.
Harvey has written and lectured about Ellington for 25 years, and in 1974, he was an usher at the music icon’s funeral. Harvey also co-produced an Ellington Sacred Concert at Boston Symphony Hall in 1988, which was performed by the Duke Ellington Orchestra under the direction of Mercer Ellington.
Tickets range from $25 to $40.
Info: anselm.edu/dana-center/season-schedule or 603-641-7700.
Skate back into the ’80s with ‘Xanadu’
LEBANON — Local teens and tweens bring to life the musical adventure of a Greek muse who inspires the world’s first roller disco in “Xanadu” this weekend at Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St.
It’s based on the Universal Pictures that starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly in a campy wheeled adventure.
Showtimes to the Trumball Hall Troupe production are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m Sunday. Feel free to don some ‘80s fashion and tease that hair.
Admission is by donation. Info: trumbullhalltroupe.org.
The ‘Saving Private Ryan’ of World War I
PLYMOUTH — It was the “Saving Private Ryan” of the silent-movie era.
“The Big Parade,” a sprawling 1925 epic that helped propel MGM into a powerhouse studio, will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St.
The show will feature live accompaniment by silent-film musician Jeff Rapsis.
Released a few after the Great War ended, the movie was the first Hollywood film to depict the harsh reality of combat and its impact on troops.
The picture is based on the best-selling novel “What Price Glory?” It follows the story of a young man (John Gilbert) who rebels against his privileged background by enlisting in the U.S. Army.
He is shipped out to France, where he falls in love with a local French woman before being transferred to the front. There, he and his squadmates face the German war machine, and test notions of duty and honor.
“The Big Parade” was the top-grossing movie of the era, earning $6.4 million domestically and making director King Vidor into the Steven Spielberg of his day. It stood as MGM’s biggest single box office hit until the release of “Gone With the Wind” in 1939.
Admission is $10. Info: 603-536-2551 or www.flyingmonkeynh.com.
Santa Express won’t be running this year
LINCOLN — Officials with the Hobo and Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad this week announced that its annual Santa Express Trains will not be in operation this season due to concerns about COVID-19, according to railroad manager Benjamin Clark.
Info: hoborr.com or 603-745-2135.