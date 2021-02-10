Will love win in these one-act plays?
JAFFREY — Monadnock area favorites Lisa Bosnar and Gus Kaikkonen — familiar faces on Peterborough Players’ stage — will present a virtual Valentine’s Day Eve reading of two one-act British classics at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Playwright Alfred Sutro wrote “A Marriage has been Arranged,” about a self-made millionaire proposing to the noble but penniless Lady, and “The Open Door,” about Sir Geoffrey Transom’s frank conversation with his best friend’s wife — late at night in at a cottage by the sea.
Tickets to the live stream are $12.
There will be a talk-back program after the production. On-demand encore performances will be available starting Monday, Feb. 15.
Info: theparktheatre.org or 532-8888
The Phil is back with Valentine’s concert
MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra’s string section is serving up a live-stream Valentine’s Day concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.
It’s a free event. To register, visit nhpo.booktix.com.
Info: nhphil.org or 647-6476.
‘Burnt-out Wife’ takes on marital taboos
KEENE — Sara Juli’s “Burnt-Out Wife” takes on intimacy, loneliness, monogamy and marital taboos — all from a Pepto-Bismol pink bathroom.
The show will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College. It will be available through Feb. 19 via an on-demand link.
Juli, a Maine-based artist, stars in this mash-up of dance, theater and comedy. The show has adult content and language.
Info: keene.edu/arts/redfern or 358-2168.
You do the driving at this parade
NEWPORT — The half-hour Reverse Parade stars at 11 a.m. on Meadow Road, and this year spectators will be doing the driving.
The Newport Winter Carnival’s parade floats will be in fixed positions and viewers will be taking in the sights as they drive by. The theme is “Life is a Circus.”
Info: 105th Newport Winter Carnival on Facebook.
Comedy Extravaganza at4 Music Hall
PORTSMOUTH — Mike McDonald’s Comedy Extravaganza is back on the Seacoast for its 20th anniversary.
Show time is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Music Hall.
The lineup this year includes Jimmy Tingle, Carolyn Plummer and Paul D’Angelo.
Tickets to the in-person show are $38 to $42.
Info: themusichall.org or 436-2400.
Romance never gets old in ‘7th Heaven’
WILTON — The 1927 silent-film classic, “7th Heaven,” which netted actress Janet Gaynor an Academy Award, screens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town Hall Theatre.
The fable is set in Paris just before World War I. It centers on an abused and abandoned young woman who is cast aside by her family, but finds hope with an ebullient sewer worker (Charles Farrell).
Accompanist Jeff Rapsis uses a digital synthesizer to improvise an orchestral score.
Tickets are $10. Capacity is limited to 50%; patrons are required to maintain social distance and wear masks until seated.
Info: www.wiltontownhalltheatre.com or 654-3456.
Word is that everyone can be creative
EXETER — The Word Barn’s virtual Makers Series this month will cover everything from playwriting to mixology, bird watching to creating a layered soup stock.
“The month of February can be rough in the best of times, so we thought we’d create a way for people to learn new skills, or explore their interests, while we all ride this thing out,” said Ben Anderson, who co-founded The Word Barn with his wife, Sarah. “It’s also a way to help out these artisans who are part of our struggling community right now.”
Access to the workshops through Zoom begins on Friday with an Intro to Mixology by mix master Jim Maldonis. He’s also doing an intermediate class on Feb. 26 for more experienced bartenders and a Mocktail Intro Class on Feb. 19.
Other highlights from the busy lineup:
“Intro to Fermentation” on Feb. 20;
“Birding: From The Backyard & Beyond” on Feb. 21;
“The Art of the Song: A Trio of Songwriters” with three-time Juno Award winner David Francey, Craig Werth and Guy Capecelatro III on Feb. 21;
“Investing in Stocks,” a one-hour crash course on building the foundation for better soups, sauces and stews with Evan Mallett, chef/owner of Black Trumpet restaurant in Portsmouth on Feb. 25; and
Playwriting with Don Zolidis, who earned a Pulitizer Prize nomination in drama in 2013 for his play “White Buffalo,” on Feb. 28.
Info: www.thewordbarn.com.
An imaginative ‘university’ for kids
LEBANON — Lebanon Opera House is enrolling families in a February school-break adventure at the University of Wonder and Imagination.
Cahoots NI, a Belfast, Northern Ireland-based company, conjures elements of physical theater, circus and digital wizardry. Viewers interact with lecturers, choose subjects of study, enter themed room and try to unlock magical powers.
The virtual Zoom experience runs Monday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 20. Each show is limited to 10 households.
A family pass is $25.
Info: 448-0400 or lebanonoperahouse.org.
‘Nobody/Somebody’ at UNH gallery
DURHAM — Some are anonymous, others are famous, but all are part of a virtual exhibit called “Nobody/Somebody,” featuring 42 photographs from the Museum of Art’s permanent collection at the University of New Hampshire.
To run through April 2, the exhibit includes images by Donna Ferrato, Larry Fink, Ralph Gibson, Walter Looss, Alen MacWeeney, Kenji Nakahashi, David Seltzer and Peter Turnley.
There are powerful portraits, ordinary moments and extraordinary events representing a range of emotions. The emphasis is on empathy and vulnerability, with photographs organized thematically around four social justice topics: race and ethnicity, gender and identity, migration and immigration, and ability.
“Nobody/Somebody” also includes artworks by photographers Christopher Barnes, Darryl Curran, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Lotte Jacobi, Tamarra Kaida, Jacques-Henri Lartigue, Tod Papageorge, Gerda Peterich, Jo Sandman, Bonnie Schiffman, Robert von Sternberg, Andy Warhol and Minor White.
Info: https://cola.unh.edu/museum-art or 862-3712.