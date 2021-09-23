And now for something truly frightening …
Halloween isn’t for a month or so, but the frights are building across New Hampshire.
Here are two of the spine-tingling attractions opening this weekend:
Nightmare New England
There’s a new haunt opening on Friday at Spooky World Presents Nightmare New England in Litchfield — Asylum 47, where the clock is ticking down to a new year but the patients’ celebrations seem “wrong.”
Look also for the Haunted Hayride, 3D Dreamscape and The Colony.
Tickets are by advance purchase only. General admission is $42.99 to $47.99 and VIP tickets are $69.99 to $74.99 There’s a buy-one, get-one-free deal Friday and Saturday.
Visitors can only wear their own costumes on Halloween Weekend and Halloween night, and Halloween masks or face makeup are not permitted.
Info: 454 Charles Bancroft Highway, nightmarenewengland.com or 603-424-7999.
Screeemfest
Canobie Lake Park in Salem opens its Screeemfest attractions Saturday.
Haunts include Canobie Lake Hotel, Carnivus, Village, Facility 235 and The Culling.
It will be open Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. through Oct. 30.
Look for the monster parade throughout the park at 5:45 p.m.
Admission ranges from $32 to $46; it’s free for age 3 and under.
Advance registration is required for those who aren’t season passholders.
Visitors should leave their own costumes at home and leave the haunting to Screeemfest.
Info: 85 N. Policy St., canobie.com or 603-893-3506.
Scare-free events
CANTERBURY: Singer, songwriter and poet Lara Herscovitch performs an outdoor show at 4 p.m. Sunday on Canterbury Shaker Village’s Meeting House Green, 288 Shaker Road. A reception with Herscovitch, along with artists-in-residence David Comberg and Christine Nelson, will follow at 5 p.m. Suggested donation is $10. Info: shakers.org.
CONCORD: The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center on Friday unveils the exhibit “Outer Space,” by artist Robert Hauser of Busyhaus Artworks in Peterborough. This collection of 15 art assemblages explores past and present concepts of astronomy and physics. In conjunction with the Capital Arts Fest this weekend, visitors will have a chance to create their own space art at the museum. Info: www.starhop.com.
CONCORD: Concord Community Music School hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Look for workshops in the community room, plus a folk jam, instrument show and tell, and a performance by Harimaya Adhikari and Prem Sagar Khatiwada, all on the Parkside Stage. Info: ccmusicschool.org.
GOFFSTOWN: It’s a Cirque-Tacular show filled with aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, illusionists and fire performers, at both 4 and 7 p.m. at the Dana Center for the Humanities on the Saint Anselm College campus. Tickets are $45. Info: anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities.
NASHUA: Wheels & Wings 2021, a free touch-a-truck-style event with fire trucks, police vehicles, airplanes, helicopters and electric cars, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Nashua Airport, 93 Perimeter Road. There will be a no-horns hour from 1 to 2 p.m. for those who may be sensitive to noise. Info: Nashua Parks and Recreation at nashuanh.gov.
NEWBURY: See the sculptures at The Fells, the early 20th-century summer estate of diplomat and writer John Milton Hay (1838-1905), in a new way as dancers from the professional Ballet Misha dance company of Manchester explore the dynamics of both stillness and motion in the landscape. Visitors can take a self-guided tour between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday at 456 Route 103A.
In addition, a Oktoberfest-themed Hay Day Fall Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. There will be old-fashioned games, animal visits, craft demonstrations, music and tours of the 22-room Colonial Revival home, which was built in 1891 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Info: thefells.org or 603-763-4789, ext. 3.
MANCHESTER: The final four performances of “Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. Tickets to the show, a Carl Rajotte Original Production, are $39 to $46.
In addition, Livingston Taylor, with opening act Kemp Harris, will play a 7:30 p.m. show at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St. Tickets are $40. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
PORTSMOUTH: Gratitude Music Festival, in honor of first responders and frontline essential workers, takes place Saturday. It will feature music acts Neighbor at 1 p.m. on Chestnut Street, Carsie Blanton at 3:30 p.m. at Portwalk Place and Anderson East at 8 p.m. at the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. Day passes are $90 ($45 for frontline workers) and regular tickets are $35 ($26). Info: themusichall.org.
PORTSMOUTH: Steve Tyrell does an album-release concert for “Shades of Ray,” a tribute to Ray Charles, at 8 p.m. Oct. 7, and at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St. The album comes out Friday, Sept. 24, and includes Tyrell’s version of “What’d I Say.” Info: jimmysoncongress.com.
WARNER: The Warner Historical Society hits the rails at the Upton Chandler House Museum with an opening reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the exhibit “All Aboard! Economic, Social and Environmental Change During New Hampshire’s Railroad Era.” Hours are Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through Oct. 23. Info: warnerhistorical.org.
WARNER: The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum and The Nature Discovery Center will celebrate Harvest Moon and Nature Fest on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Pow Wow Field, 18 Highlawn Road. There will be live raptor shows, craft demonstrations and some tomahawk throwing. Admission is $5 for children, $10 for adults and $30 maximum per family. Info: indianmuseum.org