Here’s a check on upcoming events in the Granite State:
It’s Fantastic: Seacoast Repertory Theatre presents the musical “The Fantasticks,” a tale about two teenagers in love and the two parents who conspire to meddle, Feb. 12 through March 27. There will be limited in-house seating as well as live-streamed shows.
Info: seacoastrep.org.
Divas Through the Decades: Professional singers and dancers from New York City star in a musical tribute to music icons including Etta James, Gloria Estefan, Tina Turner and Madonna. Show time is 7 p.m. Friday. Link to the streamed show via the Palace Theatre at palacetheatre.org. Tickets are $15.
Info: palacetheatre.org.
The Phil is back: The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra is showing the love in a romantic Valentine’s Day live stream at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Free digital tickets are available online.
Info: nhpo.booktix.com or nhphil.org.
Opera North warms up: Go behind the scenes for a peek at what’s in store for later this year. Its “Always On Sunday” is a series of Zoom programs at 2 p.m. Sundays from Feb. 14 through March 7. Tickets are $15 for one or $50 for all four events. First up on Valentine’s Day is “Love Songs” with Opera North’s general director Evan Hale.
Info: operanorth.org/always-on-sunday.
Take 3: This trio marries the refinement of classical music with a rock music edge. The ensemble has toured with Yanni, and recorded tracks for film and television, including the Netflix show “The Witcher.” Tickets to the 4 p.m. streamed show Sunday, Feb. 14, are $20 through Saint Anselm College.
Info: tickets.anselm.edu.
Tea talks: The 2021 Einor Williams Hooker Tea Talks, presented by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and sponsored in part by New Hampshire Humanities, begins with “Racism, Land and the American Farming Landscape” at 2 p.m. Sundays through March 14. There is no fee.
Info: blackheritagetrailnh.org.
Defying stereotypes: The McIninch Gallery at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester is offering a virtual 3D exhibition of “Embody,” an exploration of identity and opposition to stereotyping. The exhibit premiered at the Mandeville Gallery at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., last year, and will be available in an online gallery through May 18.
Info: libguides.snhu.edu/McIninch.