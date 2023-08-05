BOSTON — The Red Sox’s decision to designate Christian Arroyo for assignment Friday came down to versatility. Arroyo is mainly just a second baseman. It’s difficult to play him a lot at shortstop because of how susceptible he is to injuries.

Boston chose to keep Pablo Reyes instead. Reyes has the ability to play second base, shortstop and all three outfield positions. Boston, meanwhile, replaced Arroyo on the active roster with second baseman Luis Urías, who was acquired in a trade with the Brewers at the deadline Tuesday. Urias played Friday night against the Blue Jays, going 1-for-3.