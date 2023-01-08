In the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL game on Aug. 18, 1985, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers leaped at midfield to grab a pass. The ball came loose, and the Denver Broncos recovered. A fumble, the official ruled.

Maybe not, thought Art McNally, the head of league officiating. He had persuaded the NFL to test out video reviews of calls on the field during the preseason. So far, all the judgments on the field had stood up to challenges for video scrutiny.