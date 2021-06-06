Marjorie Pim
The New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers has selected Marjorie Pim of the Cooperative Middle School in Stratham as the 2021 World Language Teacher of the Year. Pim shares her classroom with her students by creating a space for dialogue. Her work to prepare middle schoolers for high school language learning and infuse their learning with joy is commendable. Although she speaks five languages, her strength is her selflessness and her positivity which have had a remarkable effect on her students and coworkers. Her focus on speaking the target language while supporting her students during these challenging times makes her a positive role model for all World Language teachers in New Hampshire.
Lynne Ouellette
The New Hampshire Art Educators Association named Hollis/Brookline MS Art Teacher, Lynne Ouellette, as Art Educator of the Year 2021. Mrs. O leads by example with positivity, energy, and a passion for art. She believes in providing students with real-world applications for art skills and knowledge. She has integrated herself in all aspects of her school community as a leader and participant.
In her work, she not only addresses the standard art curriculum, but also passionately teaches about issues such as hunger, empathy, and social justice. To incorporate these matters she implements cross-curricular teaching methods and multicultural examples. She leads students to independently seek “more” and evolve into inquisitive young adults.
Through these programs and her art classes, Ouellette hopes her work impacts students to value their own uniqueness, possess empathy for others, and develop an appreciation for the significance of art in our world. She strives to teach her students that there are limitless ways to express oneself artistically and that the process of creating is equally, if not more, relevant than the final result. Foremost, she wants her students to feel valued and cared for by her, not only as artists but also as individuals.
Nancy LaPorte
The New Hampshire Music Educator Association has selected Nancy Laporte as the 2021 Distinguished Music Educator of the Year. LaPorte stood out for the substantial and long-lasting impact she has made on so many Londonderry community members. Her students, their families, and her colleagues have endless praise for her humble and infectious personality and the way she has c hanged them not just in their music-making, but in their perspective on life in general.