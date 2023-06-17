AMONG THE more curious television traditions is our need to turn to murder for comforting familiarity. PBS imports the 2022 British crime series “Ridley” (8 p.m., Sunday, TV-14, check local listings), which offers viewers few new variations on a cozy, if morbid, formula.
Adrian Dunbar stars in the title role as retired detective inspector Alex Ridley. Dunbar may be familiar to viewers for his roles in “Line of Duty” and the recent Irish series “Blood,” which streamed on Acorn. Going back some time, he appeared in and co-wrote the 1991 musical “Hear My Song.” His facility as a musician comes in handy here, as Ridley is not only an ex-cop brooding over the tragic deaths of his wife and daughter, but the co-owner of a jazz bar, where he occasionally sits down to the piano and breaks into maudlin song.
“Ridley” is co-created by the talent behind “Vera” and “Midsomer Murders” and ticks off many familiar boxes for fans of those series. It’s set in a small city in sheep-raising country, filled with ancient homes and taverns and cobblestone streets that betray few signs of the 20th century, not to mention the 21st. Ridley broods. Often. And when he does, he frequently leans on his old sound system, spinning vintage jazz records on a high-end turntable.
His nature is mirrored by the weather. If there are moments of sunshine in the pilot episode, I missed them. As with any tale of a retired detective, he’s drawn back to “the life” when the murder of a local, unpopular sheep farmer reopens an old case of molestation and child abduction whose resolution Ridley found less than satisfying.
Ridley is summoned by his old colleague and replacement DI, Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh, “Unforgotten,” “The Fall”). She may put her ego aside to ask help from her old mentor, but her supervisors are none too pleased to see Ridley back on the job.
One of the few nods to contemporary mores is the fact that Farman is romantically involved with another woman. Otherwise, “Ridley” is as familiar and comfortable as an old (gum)shoe, and a show about a singing detective, to boot.
And that makes it a perfect appetizer for the final season of “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings). “Ridley” will air over five successive Sundays on broadcast television and can be streamed on PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS app.
• Recent obituaries for televangelist and cable TV pioneer Pat Robertson neatly summarized some of the audacious ways that the smooth, Yale-educated preacher blended politics and religion while building a media empire from the donations of the faithful, which he later sold to what was then called 20th Century Fox.
There’s no indication that the old ladies who gave Robertson their retirement money to save their souls were ever compensated when he cashed Murdoch’s check. Robertson’s Family Channel became Fox Family, which was later sold to Disney to become ABC Family, which morphed into Freeform.
A comedy about outlandish excesses of a televangelist family, “The Righteous Gemstones” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) enters its third season. Like many efforts featuring Danny McBride, “Gemstones” features a gonzo sense of excess that can often be more exhausting than amusing. John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine also star.
• Given the glut of content on broadcast, cable and streaming television, it’s astounding but not surprising how few hours are dedicated to investigative journalism or documentary exposes.
“Exposing Parchman” (8 p.m. Saturday, A&E, TV-14) stands out as a glance at horrific conditions at a Mississippi penitentiary that gained notoriety in 2019 for reports of horrifying conditions and numerous deaths of convicts by homicide, hanging and untreated medical conditions.
This gained the attention of musicians and activists, including Team ROC (Roc Nation’s social justice and philanthropic arm), Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims, who funded legal representation for more than 200 inmates.
Shows like “TMZ” remind us that cameras are everywhere and capture everything. Smuggled cellphone cameras inside Parchman capture actions and conditions that may shock viewers and inspire others to action.
Saturday highlights
• Coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Tournament (1 p.m. through 11 p.m., NBC).
• Check local listings for regional coverage of MLB action (7 p.m., Fox).
• A woman’s career flourishes as her marriage stagnates in the 2023 drama “Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Busy advertising executives find it hard to set a date in the 2023 romance “The Wedding Contract” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Tournament (1 p.m. through 10 p.m., NBC).
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): Russia’s Ukrainian prisoners; China-Taiwan tensions; Red Hot Chili Peppers.
• The Michigan Panthers host the Philadelphia Stars in USFL Football (7 p.m., Fox).
• “The Great Food Truck Race” (8 p.m., Food, TV-G) enters its 16th season.
• The Duttons’ ancestry is fleshed out on “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story” (8 p.m., Paramount, Comedy Central, CMT, MTV, TV Land, TV-MA).
• A cherubic stowaway joins a widower (Ed Asner) on his balloon adventure in the 2009 Pixar fantasy “Up” (9 p.m., ABC).
• The notion that Manhattan can be a city that never sleeps takes on a lurid new dimension in the latest zombie spin-off “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• People become concerned about Tedros’ controlling nature on “The Idol” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• 2022 documentary “Loudmouth” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist who has been a polarizing New York media and political fixture for five decades.
Cult choice
A naive teen (Sissy Spacek) joins a handsome drifter (Martin Sheen) on a trip that becomes a murder spree in director Terrence Malick’s elegiac 1973 drama “Badlands” (6:15 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-14).
Saturday series
McGee’s compartmentalized life implodes on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., r, ABC, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., r, CBS).
Sunday series
On two episodes of “The Equalizer” (CBS, r, TV-14): bikers need help (8 p.m.); a smuggler escapes the CIA’s capture (9 p.m.) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... An artifact is stolen from a houseboat on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
