AMONG THE more curious television traditions is our need to turn to murder for comforting familiarity. PBS imports the 2022 British crime series “Ridley” (8 p.m., Sunday, TV-14, check local listings), which offers viewers few new variations on a cozy, if morbid, formula.

Adrian Dunbar stars in the title role as retired detective inspector Alex Ridley. Dunbar may be familiar to viewers for his roles in “Line of Duty” and the recent Irish series “Blood,” which streamed on Acorn. Going back some time, he appeared in and co-wrote the 1991 musical “Hear My Song.” His facility as a musician comes in handy here, as Ridley is not only an ex-cop brooding over the tragic deaths of his wife and daughter, but the co-owner of a jazz bar, where he occasionally sits down to the piano and breaks into maudlin song.