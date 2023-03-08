Pope Francis holds weekly audience

Pope Francis kisses a child during the weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Wednesday.

 GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/reuters

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis marks the 10th anniversary of his election on March 13 having outlasted the conservative opposition that failed to bring him down and which is now at a crossroads, seeking new direction following the deaths of two of its figureheads.

The conservative-progressive divide has been a recurrent theme of the past 10 years, since Francis first appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in 2013 wearing a simple white cassock, shunning the red-and-gold coverings used for centuries.