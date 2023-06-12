A warning as the Northern Hemisphere summer travel season kicks off: air rage is rampant in the post-pandemic world.

Recent unruly behavior includes a man allegedly pinning an American Airlines flight attendant to the cockpit door after an argument about vegetarian meals; an Air India passenger being restrained after trying to open the aircraft door and attacking the crew; and Qantas Airways and its low-cost carrier Jetstar temporarily banning four drunk men in Australia for allegedly verbally abusing customers and staff.