THE SALACIOUS meets the mundane and technical in all of the worst ways in “The Ashley Madison Affair.” The three-part docuseries, produced by ABC News, will stream all of its episodes on Hulu today.
Established in the early 2000s and based in Canada, Ashley Madison confirmed the old adage that all new technologies, and even artforms, are driven, at least at first, by vice. The site offered its users a discreet way to find willing partners for extramarital affairs. It used the fledgling power of the internet to conduct a business as old as recorded history.
If that were the end of the story, Ashley Madison would have been best remembered for its aggressively innocuous name. But in 2015 a group of hackers downloaded the site’s client list and began using this “discreet” information for blackmail purposes.
And that was just the beginning. As experts pored over the leaked information, it became obvious that many of the so-called participants were not real, or at least not who they purported to be. The leak provided both a field day and a moral quandary for journalists. Was it their job to expose the hypocrisy of these furtive philanderers, even if their source was illegally obtained for the purposes of extortion? At least one alleged “swinger” died by suicide after being exposed.
The sordid affair offered a few enduring truths. There is nothing really new under the sun, no matter how much you tart it up with shiny new technology. And a “secret” shared on an anonymous site is not likely to remain a secret for long.
• Adam Devine is always perfectly cast as the nice guy, the non-threatening boyfriend and the naive doofus slow to wake up to reality. He’s true to form in “The Out-Laws,” a new action comedy movie streaming on Netflix.
Owen Browning (Devine) is a mild-mannered bank manager about to marry his true love (Nina Dobrev) when his branch is held up by the infamous band “The Ghost Bandits” during his wedding weekend. Worse, he’s come to suspect his very intimidating in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) may be the culprits.
For some viewers, this may have a very “Meet the Parents” vibe with a heist drama thrown in. Coincidentally, it also hearkens back to the 1979 cult comedy classic “The In-Laws,” starring Alan Arkin as Sheldon, a mild-mannered dentist and father of the bride, who meets his counterpart Vince (Peter Falk) on the eve of the wedding, only to get swept up in CIA intrigue and slapstick shenanigans. Arkin died just last week, on June 29.
• Cramped spaces get a makeover on “Hack My Home,” streaming on Netflix.
• The comic strip adaptation of “Big Nate” streams its second season on Paramount+.
• Based on a popular podcast, itself inspired by the play “The Legend of Sweeney Todd,” the series “The Horror of Dolores Roach” streams new episodes on Prime Video.
Other highlights
• The Johnsonville SuperHole IV (8 p.m., ESPN) offers pro-am competition in the casual lawn game of cornhole.
• Cooks prepare a meal inspired by a loved one on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., PBS).
• Danny’s sketchy childhood buddy needs a big favor on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Director Sam Peckinpah’s 1972 adaption of “The Getaway” (8 p.m., TCM) by hard-boiled pulp novelist Jim Thompson was nearly overshadowed when the stars (Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw) embarked on a public affair. Not unlike the fictional producer Jack Woltz in “The Godfather,” McGraw’s husband/Paramount chief Robert Evans was “made to look ridiculous.” That, and the box office failure of “The Getaway,” did much to end McGraw’s run as an A-list star.
Series notes
Phil Keoghan hosts “Tough As Nails” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Two bodies and few clues on “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
A wellness retreat goes up in smoke on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in reruns.
Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein and Bonnie Raitt appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch and Saucy Santana on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Rob Lowe, Storm Reid and Seal appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Chris Pratt, Ali Wong and The Hold Steady visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Eddie Redmayne, Grace Van Patten and Gabriels appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).
MINSK, Belarus — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the mutinous chief of Russia’s Wagner group was still in Russia with thousands of fighters, but dismissed speculation that President Vladimir Putin would have Yevgeny Prigozhin killed.
NEW YORK — Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said Thursday that there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting, in comments that affirmed her view that more rate increases will be needed to cool off a still strong economy.
WASHINGTON — Six companies that make snacks with the active ingredient of cannabis have been sent cease and desist letters because the packaging looks too much like foods that kids love, including “Stoneos” that mimic Oreo cookies, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Wednesday.
TOTTORI, Japan — The wonderfully symmetrical swirl of the soft-serve ice cream cone is part of its appeal. But when a sub for the usual cone maker couldn’t keep hers straight — and even put up a makeshift sign asking customers for their understanding — it went viral on social media with voic…