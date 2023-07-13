Summertime, and the livin’ is easy, or so the song goes. Warm days and cozy evenings can make for delightful family fun and entertaining.
However, keep an eye on safety protocols as well. Outdoor summertime activities bring their own dangers, so follow these steps to help ensure everyone has a fun and injury-free time.
1. Respect fire
Fire brings fun to a summer gathering, whether in a fire pit, during a bonfire, or firing up the grill. However, treat fire very carefully. Even under controlled circumstances, it can get out of hand quickly. Closely supervise children around fires. Never leave a fire unattended; when you have fire outdoors, keep a fire extinguisher handy and ensure you and your guests know where it is and how to use it. Pay attention to your area’s local fire rules and burn bans, and follow them.
2. Keep walking paths clean and well-litSummer injuries on poorly-lit paths are common. Make sure your yard’s walking paths are free of debris and in good repair, and double-check that your yard is well lit to minimize tripping hazards. Replace dead or flickering outdoor light bulbs.
3. Don’t overlook the basics
Use sunscreen and bug spray when outdoors. You can get sunburned even on a cloudy day, so don’t take the absence of visible sun for granted. Drink plenty of water; dehydration can hit quickly. Listen to your body and take breaks from activity when needed.
4. Take swimming safety seriously
Swimming pools are tremendous fun; they can also lead to fatal injuries. If you have a pool, keep it maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s directions. Incorrect chemical levels can cause eye or skin irritation. Check that the gate, fence and other safety precautions are sturdy and in good repair. Invest in a swimming pool alarm if you don’t already have one.
5. Inspect your outdoor installationsThe elements can take unexpected tolls on your outdoor furniture and landscaping. Monitor potential trouble spots, such as cracked patios and sidewalks. Pay particular attention to decks, porches, stairs and anything with nails or screws that takes a lot of traffic. Repair or reinforce any wobbly stairs or handles.
6. Be aware of regional differencesEvery area has its own ecosystem and combinations of useful plants and poisonous ones, helpful bees and stinging wasps. Educate yourself on potentially hazardous plants and pests in your area, so you can recognize them on sight and steer clear.
7. Stay on top of emergency planningDon’t overlook the basics of emergency planning during summer. Regularly test your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and any safety equipment in your home. Create a family escape plan in case of emergency, and practice it.
