Geothermal energy involves running buried pipes through your yard to take advantage of the earth’s naturally stable temperature.

 Dreamstime/TNS

As you watch the temperatures rise and your energy bills skyrocket even faster, you may find yourself wondering if there’s a better option to heat and cool your house than your forced-air HVAC unit. Depending on your circumstances, a geothermal heat pump could be the right solution for you, using the energy of the earth itself as a completely renewable resource.

No matter how hot or cold it is outside, the ground temperature remains stable once you get more than a few feet underground, where the temperature reliably remains at about 55 degrees.

