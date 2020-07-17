The Atlantic 10 and America East conferences postponed all fall sports on Friday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Both NCAA leagues, which do not compete in football, said they are moving those sports to the spring 2021 semester. Details on rescheduling of games and conference championships will be announced later, as will any decisions regarding winter sports, including basketball.
The Atlantic 10’s postponement applies to soccer, field hockey, cross country, volleyball, golf, tennis, rowing, swimming and diving. Nontraditional seasons for baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse also were postponed.
“Safety, health and the well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the campus community at large is the primary concern and responsibility of the Atlantic 10 Conference and its member institutions,” the conference said in a news release.
The Atlantic 10 said it will reexamine the situation in mid-September, leaving open the possibility for a truncated conference-only schedule if the coronavirus risk has been “substantially” reduced.
Members of the Atlantic 10 are Davidson, Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis and VCU.
Fall sports affected in the America East include soccer, cross country, volleyball, swimming and diving.
Members of the America East are Albany, Binghamton, Hartford, Maine, UMBC, UMass Lowell, New Hampshire, NJIT, Stony Brook and Vermont.
“This was not an easy conclusion for our membership to reach but it was made with care and diligence and with health and safety as the highest priority,” America East commissioner Amy Huchthausen said in a release.
“While several outstanding issues and questions remain, we are hopeful that creative thinking and solutions will emerge in concert with improved measures to reduce the risk associated with COVID-19 as the academic year unfolds.”