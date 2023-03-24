NASCAR: United Rentals Work United 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain greets fans before the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

AUSTIN, Texas — The NASCAR Cup Series’ first road course race of the season, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Sunday, 3:30 p.m) at the Circuit of The Americas will feature a highly anticipated new look: a diverse driver lineup, a new rules package and a variance to the stage format from recent years.

This course will be a true test of skill — not only with the purpose-built 3.41-mile, 20-turn course but also because it features a dynamic first-of-the-season field that includes a pair of Formula One champions in Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen; an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship champion Jordan Taylor, an IndyCar Series regular in Conor Daly and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is making one of his limited 2023 starts.