Max Dolliver

Londonderry's Max Dolliver placed second in a Modified race at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, on Saturday.

BRADFORD, Vermont -- Max Dolliver never planned on becoming a dirt racer, but this Londonderry talent has become a pretty good one since purchasing a dirt Modified to race in 2021. Now 23 years old, Dolliver had spent most of his racing time on pavement, winning races and championships at Lee, Star and Hudson speedways since the age of 14.

Fast forward to this season and Dolliver is now one of the top drivers on the quarter-mile dirt oval known as Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, which is located nearly two hours from his hometown. He finished third on opening night, and then on Saturday he led more than 30 laps in a 40-lap, 25-car touring series event for the DIRTcar Sportsman division, before settling for a second place result.