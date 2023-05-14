BRADFORD, Vermont -- Max Dolliver never planned on becoming a dirt racer, but this Londonderry talent has become a pretty good one since purchasing a dirt Modified to race in 2021. Now 23 years old, Dolliver had spent most of his racing time on pavement, winning races and championships at Lee, Star and Hudson speedways since the age of 14.
Fast forward to this season and Dolliver is now one of the top drivers on the quarter-mile dirt oval known as Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, which is located nearly two hours from his hometown. He finished third on opening night, and then on Saturday he led more than 30 laps in a 40-lap, 25-car touring series event for the DIRTcar Sportsman division, before settling for a second place result.
“I haven’t had that much fun in a while in a race car,” Dolliver said after exiting his Modified. “I wish we could have won, but third last week and second this week. Maybe we’ll get a win next time. That was just hard racing. I’d like to thank my dad for coming up here with me every week, and my sponsors that make it happen.”
Dolliver led most of the event, and then he raced alongside track champion Jason Gray in heavy lapped traffic for a number of circuits before Gray cleverly bumped a lapped car up into Dolliver’s path, making room to complete a race-winning pass. Dolliver had to settle for a second place result, but he clearly has dirt racing figured out.
“If we can hang with Jason we’re doing pretty well,” he said. “He’s got this place figured out. I didn’t know what to do when we came up on that lapped traffic, but I would rather try passing them on the outside than get beat not trying. I did what I thought was right and it didn’t work out.
“It’s not a terrible ride to get here every week, and most weeks it’s worth it. I will still always like asphalt, but nowadays I am pretty much putting my focus on racing dirt. You will still see me on the asphalt a few times, but we will be on the dirt most weekends. A couple of years ago I saw a rolling dirt Modified for sale. Just went up and bought it. First time out I really liked it and I haven’t left since.”
Typically, racers do not hit their prime years of success in racing until they pass the age of 30. Dolliver has many years to improve on his craft, and he will likely be heard from much more in the years to come, whether it is on pavement or dirt.
Nick Heywood traveled from Plattsburgh, New York and finished third after failing to get around Dolliver during the early laps. Canaan's Matt Lashua finished fifth in the Modified and then went out and won the Late Model feature.
The Granite State Mini Sprints held their season opener at Bear Ridge and it was Maine teenager Chase Rodgers taking top honors in the 600cc feature. Bristol's Caiden Herbert used the outside cushion to drive from 11th to third place, but an untimely caution stopped his forward progress.
Rob Williams won the 500cc event, the first of the veteran’s career. Reigning champion Josh Wright from Laconia was spun out of a top five position on Lap 13, but he still recovered to finish the 20-lap feature in fourth place. Ryan Christian of Canaan won the Modified Coupes main event.
Around the tracks
In American-Canadian Tour action it was Center Conway's D.J. Shaw coming from sixth to first at Stafford (Connecticut) Motor Speedway, passing early race leader Jimmy Renfrew Jr., of Candia. April’s Loudon winner, Derek Gluchacki, finished the 75-lap event in second, with Renfrew third. Ron Silk won the Modified 100 portion of the event, earning race winnings of close to $35,000.
Justin Storace of Kingston won his first career Izzett Construction Late Model race in a special 50-lap event on Friday night at Star Speedway in Epping. Ryan Phillips won his first career feature in the Woody’s Auto Street Stock 30-lapper.
Brian Robie of Sunapee got the best of Nathan Wenzel in a multi-lap race for the lead in Friday night’s 35-lap NHSTRA Modified event at Claremont Speedway. Guy Caron of Lempster was the Outlaw Late Model feature winner.
Derek Griffith of Hudson is one of only two New England drivers heading south to compete in one of the biggest short track events of the year.
The ASA STARS National Tour was cut off at a maximum of 50 entries. Griffith will attempt to qualify for the right to compete against multiple NASCAR Cup and Truck Series drivers entered, including Chase Elliott, William Byron and Daniel Suarez in the special Tuesday night event at North Carolina's North Wilkesboro Speedway.
