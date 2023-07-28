Kia Sportage

The 2023 Kia Sportage.

 Marc Grasso/Boston Herald

When the need for a mid-priced vehicle arises with friends or family, Kia always has a front seat in the conversation. In 2023, Kia revamped its already successful Sportage into a more spacious and rightly priced SUV fit for an array of consumers.

In Grasso’s Garage this week is the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD. As top of the line as it comes, our tester was a true dream of a mid-sized and mid-priced SUV.