When the need for a mid-priced vehicle arises with friends or family, Kia always has a front seat in the conversation. In 2023, Kia revamped its already successful Sportage into a more spacious and rightly priced SUV fit for an array of consumers.
In Grasso’s Garage this week is the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD. As top of the line as it comes, our tester was a true dream of a mid-sized and mid-priced SUV.
Wrapped in Shadow Matte Grey, this was a modern looker and one that fits in with other Hybrid 2023 models from comparable manufacturers.
A complete and well-deserved overhaul hit the streets in late 2022, and given its popularity and bare-bones inventory, there was a real struggle among consumers and dealers alike to get their hands on one.
For base price of the $36,000, the included features are endless. Safety features include forward collision avoidance, lane-departure assist and driver attention warning with leading vehicle departure alert. In other words, the Sportage is perfect for commuting in city traffic.
Interior convenience includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the exterior, we notice 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, roof rails and a rear spoiler.
Powering the test vehicle was a 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain including 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Although on paper those numbers might seem low and not exciting, don’t let them fool you!
The Sportage had no problem getting up and going. A 6-speed automatic transmission was also present with paddle shifters.
The Sportage Hybrid is another excellent example of Kia’s skill at fulfilling consumer desires. It gets great mileage, is super efficient and looks good while not breaking the bank.
The SX-Prestige AWD model is one of many models that the Sportage has to offer and one that is filled to the brim with rightly priced additions.
As I have mentioned before, among mass-market manufacturers, Kia stands out for delivering a great vehicle for the consumer while ensuring comfort, price and style are at the forefront.
