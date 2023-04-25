Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was suspended for one playoff game Tuesday, one day after he was whistled for interference on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series.
Makar will miss Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5 in Colorado. The series is tied 2-2.
Makar delivered a hit on McCann along the boards on Monday after McCann released a shot at 8:24 of the first period.
The league called it an improper “body check to a vulnerable player” in a video released Tuesday announcing the punishment.
McCann remained on the ice for several minutes before needing assistance to get to the bench. He did not return to the contest.
and already has been ruled out for Game 5 in Denver on Wednesday, coach Dave Hakstol said.
“Late hit. Really late. No puck in play. Our 40-goal scorer not available for the rest of the game,” Hakstol said.
McCann, 26, recorded career-high totals in goals (40), assists (30) and points (70) in 79 games during the regular season. He had one point — an assist — in the first four games of the series.
The Kraken posted a 3-2 overtime win on Monday to even the best-of-seven series at two victories apiece.
Makar, 24, had 66 points (17 goals, 49 assists) in 60 games this season. He had not previously been fined or suspended.
“It’s unfortunate. I never want to injure guys. Hopefully he’s all right,” Makar said after the game. “I didn’t feel like I tried to finish him that hard, but I feel like if I was in that scenario they would have done the exact same thing. I’m not trying to hurt anybody.”
The reigning Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy recipient has 246 points (65 goals, 181 assists) in 238 career games. He was selected by the Avalanche with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.
