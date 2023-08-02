"When We Were Sisters"

“When We Were Sisters” by Fatimah Asghar

 Penguin Random House/TNS

It’s the last Paperback Picks of the summer (which I say with glee, as fall is my favorite season), and there’s plenty to read for those of you not busy rushing around in the sunshine, including some award-winning novels, a dishy Broadway memoir, and the final words of a Hollywood legend — all in brand-new paperback. Happy reading!

.