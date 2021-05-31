B.J. Thomas, a handsome, curly-haired crooner who climbed the music charts in the late 1960s and ‘70s, recording richly orchestrated, irresistibly catchy pop songs such as “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” died May 29 at his home in Arlington, Texas. He was 78.
The cause was complications from lung cancer, said his publicists Jeremy Westby and Scott Sexton. Thomas announced in March that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and was receiving treatment in Texas.
A five-time Grammy winner who sold more than 70 million records, Thomas blended country, soul, gospel and soft rock, singing warm and occasionally wistful songs about love, family and looking for sunshine on a rainy day. By the late 1970s, when he turned toward Christianity and got sober after years of drug addiction, his subject matter was more religious, even as his sound remained the same.
“Ever since the beginning I’ve tried to do positive music, even though it has meant a lot of struggles against record companies and producers,” he said in a 2006 interview with Pentecostal Evangel, a Christian magazine.
“I want my music to have a positive effect on people. When I perform live I hope the audience will leave with their heads lifted up.”
Thomas launched his solo career with an uncharacteristically downcast single, a cover of Hank Williams’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” that he initially recorded with the Triumphs, a Houston-area band.
Billboard Hot 100 in 1966 and led to an album of the same name.
Thomas never fully committed to a genre, flitting between styles while his reassuring voice remained a constant. He cracked the Top 10 a second time with the idiosyncratic 1968 love song “Hooked on a Feeling,” which opened with an electric sitar solo and became an even bigger hit six years later when it was recorded by the pop group Blue Swede, who incorporated a primal “ooga-chaka-ooga-ooga” vocal intro.
In the 1970s, he recorded “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” which was later covered by Elvis Presley; “Rock and Roll Lullaby,” featuring a chorus of sha-na-na-nas by the Blossoms; and “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” a country-inflected chart-topper in which he asked to hear “a real hurtin’ song about a love that’s gone wrong, ‘cause I don’t want to cry all alone.”
But he was best known for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” which Burt Bacharach and Hal David wrote for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” the biggest box-office hit of 1969. Starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, the western defied genre conventions with its mix of bloody action sequences, slapstick comedy and a musical interlude in which Newman performs bicycle tricks for Katharine Ross.
The bike scene was shot in the sun but set to “Raindrops,” which earned the Academy Award for best original song and stayed at No. 1 for four weeks in 1970. When Thomas performed the song on “The Ed Sullivan Show” that year, water rained down as a special effect — “the most singular dumbest thing that anybody ever had to do,” he later said.