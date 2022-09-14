B2W CEO Paul McKeon

CEO Paul McKeon started B2W Software in 1993. The Portsmouth company, which has clients throughout the United States and Canada, is being acquired by California tech company Trimble.

B2W Software, a Portsmouth company that develops software for the heavy civil construction industry, has been acquired by Trimble, an industrial technology company based in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) develops software, hardware and services for building construction, agriculture, geospatial, natural resources and utilities, governments and transportation.