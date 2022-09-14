B2W Software, a Portsmouth company that develops software for the heavy civil construction industry, has been acquired by Trimble, an industrial technology company based in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) develops software, hardware and services for building construction, agriculture, geospatial, natural resources and utilities, governments and transportation.
B2W, founded in 1993 by CEO Paul McKeon, employs more that 100 people, mostly in Portsmouth. It will become part of Trimble’s buildings and infrastructure segment.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McKeon and his executive team with remain with the company, B2W said, adding it will be business as usual for customers and employees.
"B2W has helped thousands of heavy civil contractors increase their bid accuracy and operational efficiency," McKeon said in a statement. "And now with Trimble, we can realize the next chapter of our story.”
In a press release, Trimble cited the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other global legislation that is prompting construction companies to digitize their processes and operations.
"Seamlessly connected workflows are key to unlocking the true potential of an organization's data," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of Trimble's Civil Solutions Division, in a statement. "With the acquisition of B2W, Trimble will be able to provide an unparalleled end-to-end digital experience — connecting the digital to the physical — for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors."
Perkins Coie LLP acted as legal adviser to Trimble. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as a financial adviser and Foley Hoag LLP acted as legal adviser to B2W Software.
