THE ANCIENT notion of a “barrel full of monkeys” comes to mind as you watch “Baby Chimp Rescue” (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-PG), a three-part look at a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia. Sadly, it’s not the only throwback involved.
Jenny and Jim Desmond, an American couple, have amassed a “family” of 21 chimps. All of them were orphaned when their mothers were murdered by poachers for “bushmeat.” The group has outgrown their compound, forcing the Desmonds to embark on an ambitious project of acquiring land for a wild chimp sanctuary.
But first, they must instruct their rambunctious bunch to learn to live in the jungle. In nature, the mother would teach the chimps how to recognize dangerous snakes, search for food, climb trees and other skills. The Desmonds become teachers with the help of chimp expert Ben Garrod.
These lessons in turn show the audience just how close we are to these higher primates. At one point, a chimp is seen trying to re-lace Jenny’s sneakers in ways that demonstrate smarts and observational skills well beyond that of a human toddler.
The Desmonds’ dedication is undeniably noble, but like a lot of projects related to Africa, “Rescue” reflects some vestigial attitudes toward human hierarchies that some might find troubling.
As you might expect, many of the “star” chimps are given names and short profiles describing their story and attributes. There are also rescue dogs on the compound who have bonded with the chimps, and they, too, have names and backstories. Local Liberians work with the Desmonds and are described as an essential part of the team. In interviews, they offer their own takes on the chimps’ education and advancement.
I waited in vain for any of these African men and women to be named or introduced. At one point, one of the staff opens a cage door, and Jenny says, “Thank you, Roosevelt.” That’s as close as we get.
• Watergate taught us that “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” It’s also the gist of the new 10-part miniseries “Your Honor” (10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA), starring Bryan Cranston.
Adapted from an Israeli series, “Honor” explores the lengths that an upstanding judge (Cranston) might go to to protect his son (Hunter Doohan).
It’s difficult to offer much description without spoiling the opener for viewers. Suffice it to say, the son makes a very bad choice under some extremely extenuating circumstances, events that land him on the wrong side of some dangerous characters. When Judge Desiato realizes what’s at stake, he makes the fateful decision to go outside of the law that he represents.
It’s also safe to reveal that the actions that set this nightmare in motion unfold with all the shocks of a horror movie. I’m not ashamed to reveal that I nearly jumped out of my seat and audibly winced more than once. And if you’re even a little bit asthmatic, you might have your inhaler handy.
Unfortunately, after its roller-coaster introduction, “Honor” settles into a rather slow-moving pattern of hastily improvised lies and their unraveling. Judge Desiato, introduced as a thoughtful, deliberate and fair-minded man, quickly descends into someone who makes one careless step after another. It’s not only impossible to believe he was ever a judge, it’s as if he never watched a detective show in his life. It’s painful to watch Cranston’s character breaking bad so badly.
Cranston is always worth watching, and the cast includes stellar performers Michael Stuhlbarg (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Hope Davis (“In Treatment”). So should you check out “Your Honor”? By all means. Investing 10 hours in this slow-motion train wreck is entirely your call.
Saturday highlights
• The prospect of less-than-stellar in-laws spoils a holiday engagement in the 2020 romantic comedy “A Christmas Surprise” (8 p.m., BET, TV-14).
• A couple becomes more than friends while working on an engagement party in the 2020 holiday romance “Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
• Shot on location in East Aurora, N.Y., near Buffalo, the 2020 romance “A Royal Christmas Engagement” (9 p.m., ION, TV-PG) includes scenes at Vidler’s 5 & 10, a quirky old-fashioned family-owned emporium that has been operating for 90 years.
• Jason Bateman hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring performances by Morgan Wallen.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): GOP links to a PPE boondoggle; college sports and COVID; a profile of Viola Davis.
• “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” (8 p.m., MTV, TV-14) recalls past ceremonies.
• A columnist loses her job right before the holidays in the 2020 romance “Christmas She Wrote” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Nancy stabilizes a tottering administration and assures her husband’s legacy on the season finale of “The Reagans” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Dolly Parton recalls her childhood and sings seasonal favorites on “A Holly Dolly Christmas” (8:30 p.m., CBS).
• The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in NFL action (8:30 p.m., NBC).
• Rue observes a post-relapse Christmas on a special episode of “Euphoria” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Life during the pandemic on the 11th season premiere of “Shameless” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• A grim anniversary on “Murder on Middle Beach” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Adult Swim debuts the second season of “Lazor Wulf” (Midnight, Cartoon, TV-14).
Cult choice
A mild-mannered editor (James Stewart) falls under the spell of a Greenwich Village witch (Kim Novak) and her groovy coven in the 1958 romantic comedy “Bell, Book and Candle” (1:30 p.m., Saturday, TCM). Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs, Hermione Gingold co-star, along with a very cool Christmas tree.
Saturday series
“Ellen’s Game of Games” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (9 p.m., r, NBC) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Football Night in America” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Disrespect on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Space cadets on “Pandora” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A spending splurge on “Bless the Harts” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Linda’s free time on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Tobin’s secret is out on “The Outpost” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, TV-14): In the Navy (9:30 p.m.); no Petty matter (10:30 p.m.) ... Muckraking on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Card Sharks” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).