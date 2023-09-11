“AMERICAN EXPERIENCE” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) will spend two nights reflecting on two efforts to integrate public schools. Both campaigns took place more than half a century ago, and each occurred more than a decade after the 1954 Supreme Court decision declaring that schools should be desegregated “with all deliberate speed.”

Tonight’s film, “The Busing Battleground,” explores the politics of Boston in the mid-1970s, when White working class residents reacted violently and viscerally to federally mandated orders to bus their children to other neighborhoods and to bus Black students into their neighborhood schools.