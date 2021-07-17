Police departments aren’t the only ones paying attention to bad drivers.
Horrible Drivers of Southern NH, a private group on Facebook, has 1,400 members.
Nick Trus of Londonderry started the group “out of aggravation” after he moved back to New Hampshire in 2017 and noticed his hometown of Derry had gotten a lot busier. With many more “horrible” drivers.
“I’ve lived in very congested areas around the country and I’ve never seen more impatient drivers than I have in the area here,” he said in an online exchange.
On any given day, group members post anecdotes about bad driving they’ve observed, many of which include photos of license plates from offending vehicles.
But sometimes the site becomes a place where people confess their own bad behavior.
“I took a wide left turn into a two lane road cutting off a large landscaping dump truck,” posted one woman who said she considers herself a good driver. “He flipped me off and I felt so bad I sent an email message to the company apologizing for my action to relay to the driver.”
Another driver posted this on July 2: “To the guy in the black truck I almost took out this morning next to the old Moo’s shop who’s probably not even in this group; my bad. Being in a vertically challenged vehicle & with their giant trash bin blocking the view there, I can’t see if anyone’s coming unless I’m halfway in the street. I swear I’m not as incompetent as I seemed.”
People also share humorous posts, like this one from May: “Look if you’re not a cop, please stop buying a ford explorer/taurus.. I’m sick of braking for all of these inconsiderate soccer moms while I’m doing 73 in a 45 driving with my knee trying to put mild sauce on my Taco Bell…”
— Shawne K. Wickham