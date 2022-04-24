Badger makes sustainability a goal across all facets of its business.
This year, Badger’s traditional logo received an upgrade.
The illustration of the earnest brown badger holding a nugget of “concentrated goodness” amid a backdrop of beeswax has appeared on the flat round tins for the Gilsum organic body care company since its inception in 1996. While the image has been streamlined, the badger is still a symbol for the company’s rigorous sustainability efforts.
Badger Co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton said the company remains determined to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible.
“We’re committed. And it’s a journey. We don’t have the luxury of just putting (it) off and having somebody else deal with (it),” Hamilton said.
To stay sustainable, Badger uses certified organic, plant-based and fair-trade ingredients, works with suppliers who share their earth-friendly philosophy, invests in sustainable solar power, reduces their product packaging, and rethinks how they use water.
And as a Certified B Corporation, Badger has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 — 20 years earlier than the date set by the Paris Agreement, according to their website.
It means “you’re in business to do good,” Hamilton said of the designation.
The company breaks down their sustainability efforts across five areas — building, grounds, energy, water and waste.
Building
It begins with their foundation.
To start, Badger’s LEED-Silver, sustainable manufacturing post-and-beam facility in Gilsum was built on 16 acres on “an old sandlot.”
“Rather than cutting down trees to build property, we had an opportunity to rebuild the land,” said Hamilton.
LEED-certified buildings lower carbon emissions to protect biodiversity and water resources. The building houses non-toxic installations, and is heated and cooled sustainably.
Even the building’s wood finish — made with the popular and aptly named “Badger Balm” — is sustainable.
Badger Balm is certified organic and contains just five ingredients: olive oil, beeswax, castor seed oil, aloe extract and wintergreen oil. The company used remnants from its production to finish the building’s wood windowsills.
“After we finish running product, we have drippings that are left over, and we clean the tank with organic oil. If you’re not looking for something like a polyurethane, you can use really any of the Badger products; it’s just beeswax and oil,” Hamilton said.
Badger Balm, which is used to soften rough hands, is also gluten- and cruelty-free. Many of their balms are made with fair-trade ingredients from around the world, like olive oil from Spain, argan oil from Morocco, rose oil from Bulgaria and bergamot oil from Italy.
Grounds (and giving back)
Back home, Badger seeks to give back to the local community by donating vegetables from their garden to local food kitchens.
“We’ve got organic gardens out front, and we do an annual gleaning program where we grow vegetables that we give to the food kitchen,” Hamilton said.
Phoebe Bray, executive director at The Community Kitchen, confirmed that Badger has donated to the organization for at least the last 10 years.
“Badger is an amazingly generous company. They hold food drives for us, they donate lip balm, sunscreen and other ‘balms’ for our pantry program, and have donated gift items for fundraisers,” Bray said.
It’s not just a few tins here and there.
“They have donated cases of product — we have over 225 families that go through the pantry each week and they have donated enough for each family to get several products,” Bray said.
Badger’s website states it donates 10 percent of its before-tax profits to help local nonprofits, and the company encourages employees to volunteer at nonprofits, too.
“We see it as something that is a necessary part of, not just running a business, but our role in in our community,” Hamilton said.
The company also practices regenerative organic growing standards. It’s a step further than just certified organic — besides omitting petrochemicals and fertilizers, which keeps them out of natural ecosystems, being regenerative organic means agricultural practices aimed at creating a healthy and diverse ecosystem.
Energy
Hamilton said their organic gardens use 100& solar power, which also runs their manufacturing facilities. Growing different crops and sequestering carbon in the ground to keep it out of the atmosphere also promotes biodiversity.
“We look for opportunities where we can have certified organic and improve biodiversity and sequester carbon in the ground,” Hamilton said.
Badger’s products and packaging work hand in hand to be as sustainable as possible. To reduce their carbon footprint, products like Badger Balm are packaged in recycled aluminum or steel tins.
“Those (are) infinitely recyclable,” she said.
Its paperboard packaging is made from 40% post-consumer recycled material from sustainably managed forests.
Water
Badger Balm is known as one of their “waterless” products. Hamilton said besides being a filler, water increases packaging materials, which increases shipping costs.
“In a typical lotion, you have anywhere from 60% to 90% water. Once you have water, you also need stabilizers, thickeners, preservatives. It also makes a larger product, so you’re shipping water,” Hamilton added.
She said water in body care products can break down, allowing bacteria, yeast, mold or other microbes to flourish.
Though they’ll eventually break down, waterless products last much longer, according to Hamilton.
“It will lose its fragrance, and eventually, like an olive oil or sunflower oil, it will go rancid. It could take anywhere from three years, which is our shelf life, to 10 years.”
“They’re super concentrated and small to ship and last forever,” Hamilton said.
She adds that the water they use doesn’t make it into any municipal system and doesn’t impact the natural water table.
“It’s a continuous path toward improvement,” she adds.
Badger also makes reef-friendly SPF 50 sunscreen that omits oxybenzone and octinoxate, chemicals that can damage coral reefs by interrupting their reproductive life cycle.
Hamilton said a mineral-based sunscreen is the only environmentally safe type.
The concept is catching on.
“Now we have legislation banning chemical sunscreens from protected marine areas in different parts of the country and in the world,” she said.
Waste
Waste from manufacturing their sunscreen is sent to an industrial composting site.
They’ve explored other options, too.
“For a while, we were also turning (waste) into biofuel. We really try and figure out ways to reuse the waste,” she said.
Waste from their balms has been used to make citronella candles or is given to homeless shelters as balms.
They are also working on a low-waste manufacturing system.
“We’re at about a 96% diversion rate, where any waste that’s created is diverted into composting or recycling,” she said.
The company aims to keep this sustainable business model over the long term. “We want to be a business that’s around for hundreds of years.”
Hamilton said they realize they have a larger role in helping the environment than individuals, but adds that everyone can make a difference.
“Everyone has to play a role in thinking about how we can live a more sustainable life.”
To learn more about the company’s sustainability practices, visit badgerbalm.com or call 603-357-2958 or 800-603-6100. W.S. Badger Company is at 768 Route 10, Gilsum.